'Inaako ko ang responsibilidad': Cai Cortez sorry for viral driving video

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-politician Cai Cortez took responsibility over a viral video of her dancing while driving a vehicle.

Just a few days after a similar issue involving singer Mikha Lim of the girl group BINI, Filipinos drew attention to a video Cortez had uploaded last February where she did not have full attention on the road.

The video in question sees the comedienne and her companion in the passenger's seat seemingly not wearing seatbelts and looking into a camera while dancing in their seats even though the car was moving.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) have since issued a show cause order against Cortez for the supposed violations of Reckless Driving, Distracted Driving, and Mandatory Use of Seatbelt to face the agency's Intelligence and Investigation Division on November 23.

The agency will ask the Taytay, Rizal councilor to turn over her driver's licenese and suspend it for 90 days.

Last November 17, Tuesday, Cortez issued a statement addressing the issue of her viral driving video and admitted wrongdoing.

"Kinikilala ko pong mali at hindi ligtas ang nangyari. Walang dahilan upang isantabi ang kaligtasan sa kalsada, at buong puso po akong humihingi ng paumanhin," said the actress-politician. "Inaako ko ang responsibilidad sa naging pagkakamali."

At the time of the statement's release, Cortez had yet to receive an advisory from the LTO but she indicated willingness to cooperate with the agency's process.

She pointed to her position as a public official to be held accountable, acknowledging the disappointment of her constituents and stressing responsibility for her actions.

"Itong pagkakataong ito ay ituturing kong mahalagang pagkakataon upang matuto at mapaigting ang kamalayan para sa kaligtasan ng lahat," Cortez ended.

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