Scene from “Tala” music video, which now has over 51 million views on YouTube.
Viva Records via YouTube, screenshot
Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala’ enters Billboard’s world chart
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — From a nationwide dance craze, Sarah Geronimo's “Tala” sets another record as an international phenomenon as it enters this week’s Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

“Tala” has been ranked as the 12th best-selling song online, the only Filipino song to debut at the Billboard chart this week.

As such, Sarah joins the ranks of K-pop stars BTS, BLACKPINK, and this week’s no. 1, Younha featuring RM with the song “Winter Flower.”

“I’m grateful because OPM (Original Pilipino Music) ang naging dance craze because recently mga foreign ‘yung mga dance craze, like K-Pop. So, masaya po ang feeling na we penetrated the dance craze (charts),” “Tala” composer/lyricist Nica del Rosario told The STAR in an interview.

Early this month, Sarah G’s five-year-old song has become her first hit to have secured a spot on Spotify’s Global Viral 50, a playlist of the world’s most trending and most shared tracks.

Related: Tala: The nation's current dance anthem that almost didn't happen

Since the global success of “Tala” has coincided with the eruption of Taal Volcano (and since "Tala" is a play on the word "Taal"), Sarah G’s fans, the Popsters, have organized a benefit dance event called "Tala Para Sa Taal" to be held in Luneta or Rizal Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

Related: 'Tala' for Taal: How you can dance to help Taal Volcano victims

