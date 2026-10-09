Courage left the meeting room

I once heard someone describe a certain kind of executive this way: “He has very strong opinions. He just waits to overhear everyone else’s first.” I laughed because I have met a few. Perhaps you have too.

They sit quietly during meetings, studying the room like a weather forecaster. One executive speaks. Another agrees. The boss raises an eyebrow.

Suddenly, our silent leader discovers that, remarkably, he has held exactly the same opinion all along. This is not consensus-building. This is business karaoke. You wait for somebody else to choose the song, then you sing along.

And yet, beneath the humor is a serious leadership problem. Why do otherwise intelligent, competent, experienced people become strangely cautious once they reach positions where courage is needed most? We postpone difficult conversations, publicly make decisions we privately see as wrong, and tell ourselves, “Maybe somebody else will say something.” Nobody does. The meeting ends. Everybody goes for coffee. And the bad decision lives another day.

It may be nature. Research has shown that social rejection can activate some of the same systems in the brain associated with physical pain. Human beings do not enjoy being excluded, embarrassed, criticized or isolated. Neither do executives. So when speaking up risks irritating the boss, challenging colleagues or appearing foolish, silence can feel surprisingly attractive.

We value harmony. We respect hierarchy. We are careful not to embarrass others publicly. These qualities can make the workplace warm, relational and cooperative. But watch out! Respect can become excessive deference. Harmony can become avoidance. And somewhere along the way, “Yes, sir” becomes the answer even when the brain is quietly screaming, “No, sir!”

That can become very expensive. Recent local research shows that many business leaders remain optimistic about their industries while also questioning whether their current organizations will remain economically viable over the next decade without considerable change. Positive about the future. Worried about the present model. That means the issue is not necessarily confidence. It is courage to change.

Jobs, skills and roles will change. Expectations will change. This creates a fascinating leadership dilemma. Management says, “Use AI.” Employees ask, “How?” Management says, “Be more productive.” Employees quietly ask, “More productive so you can eventually replace me?” That is not simply a technology problem. That is a leadership problem. And leadership problems cannot be solved by installing software. They require conversations. Sometimes uncomfortable ones.

This is where courageous leadership is critical. Courage does not mean becoming loud, aggressive or argumentative. It is challenging an assumption without humiliating the person who made it. It is admitting, “I was wrong.” It is telling the boss, respectfully, “I think we may be overlooking something.” It is defending someone who is not in the room. It is making a decision before every single piece of information becomes available. It is also accepting responsibility when the decision does not work.

Many companies want leaders like this. They announce innovation programs. They celebrate experimentation. They put words like “agility,” “boldness” and “entrepreneurial thinking” on PowerPoint slides. Then somebody tries something new, and it fails. Suddenly everyone becomes an archaeologist. They begin digging through emails to find out whose idea it was.

People will not offer bold ideas when they believe one failed experiment will be remembered longer than ten successful ones. If employees know that mistakes will be punished but silence will be tolerated, then they choose silence, and silence is wonderfully efficient. No arguments. No uncomfortable meetings. No disagreement. No innovation and progress either. Employees quickly learn the real company policy: “Be innovative, but please make sure every innovation succeeds.” That is not innovation. That is clairvoyance.

Leaders become cautious for another reason. The higher you climb, the more you have to lose. Status. Income. Reputation. Authority. Influence. Early in your career, courage helped you rise. Later in your career, self-protection can make you afraid to use it. That is when leaders slowly stop asking: “What is right for the company?” And begin asking: “What is safest for me?”

But no organization undergoing disruption can survive indefinitely on defensive leadership. Have the conversation you have been avoiding. Ask the question everyone else is afraid to ask. Admit the mistake before somebody discovers it. Challenge one assumption. Test one idea. Defend one principle. Courage works a little like muscle. You cannot admire it into existence. You exercise it.

The workplace does not lack smart people. We have intelligent managers, talented professionals, highly educated executives and enormously capable next-generation leaders. What organizations sometimes lack are people willing to tolerate temporary discomfort for long-term improvement. Because the greatest danger is not always making the wrong decision. Sometimes the greater danger is knowing the decision is wrong and saying nothing.

The world ahead will require leaders who can think independently, speak respectfully, experiment intelligently and act before certainty arrives. Not reckless people. Not loud people. But courageous people. Because leadership does not begin when everyone agrees with you. Sometimes leadership begins precisely when they do not. And that may be your cue to speak.

Join Francis Kong for The Winning Edge, a one-day seminar-workshop on Oct. 21, 2026, at the Palm Grove, Rockwell Club, Makati, designed for emerging leaders, high-potential professionals, entrepreneurs, next-generation executives and young family members being prepared to take over the business. A practical and inspiring learning experience focused on personal growth, leadership readiness, confidence, discipline, and the mindset needed for the next level. For inquiries and registration, contact April at +63 928 559 1798 or Sylene at +63 976 638 8974.