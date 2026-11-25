India’s largest airline entering Philippines next year

MANILA, Philippines — India’s largest carrier will enter the Philippine market by the first quarter of 2027, mounting new flights to Delhi and Mumbai to improve air connectivity between Southeast Asia and South Asia.

The STAR learned that Indian carrier IndiGo has received a provisional authority from the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) to put up commercial flights to Manila and Cebu.

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by fleet and passenger size, has been granted provisional permit to operate direct flights between Manila and Delhi, paving the way for its entry by early-2027.

Further, IndiGo is authorized to offer Manila-Mumbai and Cebu-Mumbai flights. The airline has yet to decide when to launch the services, but it will be evaluating the opportunity to mount them next year.

In September, the Department of Trade and Industry took it upon itself to assist IndiGo enter the Philippines. The carrier is keen on scaling up its presence in Southeast Asia to widen the region’s air link to South Asia.

IndiGo will be entering an emerging market for air connectivity, right now dominated by its rival airline Air India, which has upgraded its Manila-Delhi flights to a daily schedule, from weekly.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will also be challenging Air India and IndiGo on the same corridor, as it is mounting direct flights to Delhi and Mumbai in December.

PAL also sees the importance of entering the Indian market to capture the growing business and travel exchange between the Philippines and India.

Korean carrier Aero K also received CAB’s approval to sustain Clark flights to Cheongju. Aero K is one of the several airlines operating direct trips between Clark and South Korea.

Pending CAB’s approval is Shenzen Airlines’s petition to upgrade its charter flights to Shenzhen into a regular one by 2027. The flight, if permitted, will make it easier for Filipinos to reach one of China’s most popular cultural and shopping destinations.

Although the aviation industry is currently struggling, CAB is active in approving the permits of new airlines eyeing to introduce direct flights to foreign cities.

As of September, Philippine air traffic has dipped by one percent to 46.31 million passengers due to higher airfares, as jet fuel prices become costlier because of the Middle East conflict.