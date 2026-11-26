DAR earmarks P600 million for El Niño response in 2027

A farmer tends a cracked and parched farmland at a rice field in Barangay Sabang, Naic, Cavite on April 23, 2026

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agrarian Reform has allocated P600 million from its 2027 budget proposal for a quick response fund in anticipation of the impacts of El Niño.

Sen. Francisco “Kiko” Pangilinan said that the fund forms part of the department’s proposed safeguards against drought conditions brought by the weather pattern.

A separate amount of P949 million under the department’s maintenance and other operating expenses was designated to improve the incomes of agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Roughly P730 million from this bigger allotment will be used for major crop farm productivity enhancement, with the broader aim of boosting crop yields.

The remaining P219 million, meanwhile, will be used for sustainable livelihood support efforts like enterprise development and extension services.

These projects are in addition to existing efforts like solar-powered irrigation systems and the department’s endorsement of climate-resilient crops to beneficiaries.

Pangilinan said that 26,900 agrarian reform beneficiaries stand to benefit from these allocations, as well as 579 communities and 734 agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations.

Agricultural losses associated with El Niño have reportedly breached P10 billion, prompting several areas to declare states of calamity.

The province of Isabela alone reported drought-related losses worth P2.88 billion across roughly 125,000 hectares of farmland.

Crop losses can drive up food costs by limiting supply. El Niño is expected to persist until early 2027.