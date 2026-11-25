Ayala open to exiting, delisting businesses

“As far as the bigger picture is concerned, the heavy lifting on exits from the businesses which we thought were real movers of the needle have been largely done,” Ayala chief finance officer Juan Carlos Syquia said.

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is open to exiting more businesses and delisting companies as part of the group’s continuing efforts to sharpen its portfolio.

“As far as the bigger picture is concerned, the heavy lifting on exits from the businesses which we thought were real movers of the needle have been largely done,” Ayala chief finance officer Juan Carlos Syquia said.

“But we will continue to dynamically manage our portfolio, with the goal of trying to sharpen what our portfolio is and create longer-term value for our shareholders,” he said.

Syquia said the group is currently working on a few transactions and considering potential exits, but did not provide details as they are highly confidential.

He said companies within Ayala’s portfolio need to be able to scale on their own and that each business unit should be able to recover its own cost of capital and make the relevant returns within a defined time frame.

“Cost of capital has increased substantially and therefore, being more selective, being sharper in the way we select where to invest is absolutely more critical. So we will demand more of every business to be clear on their risk-adjusted return that meets our alternative on where to put our investing peso,” Syquia said.

Syquia said Ayala would also consider businesses it believes are better in another party’s hands, even if they are already making a return.

“Otherwise, what we do, if that does not work, is we bring in partners and we’ve proven to like that strategy in the recent past,” he said.

Since 2023, Ayala has drastically increased the pace of portfolio sharpening.

The company sold its 100-percent stake in MCX Tollways in 2023, and then divested from Manila Water in 2024.

Last year, it exited Honda dealerships and Volkswagen and Maxus distributorships, while also streamlining its logistics portfolio.

In 2025, the group likewise sold Alabang Town Center and a 100-percent stake in KonsultaMD.

In its recent Asia-Pacific Equity Research, investment banking giant J.P. Morgan said it sees more value being unlocked if Ayala sells smaller units upon profit turnaround and takes its listed property arm private.

J.P. Morgan said exits from turnaround stories like Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc., health and logistics are the low-hanging fruit, while a hypothetical ALI privatization and a time-bound ACEN reset offer the bigger unlocks.

On the potential delisting of its listed companies, Syquia said a delisting is something all responsible portfolio managers could consider in a situation where there’s strong merit in doing so to gain efficiencies.

“I will say this, that at Ayala Corp., we continuously discuss it,” Syquia said.

“At the moment, there are no concrete plans to do so. But we would not be doing our role at the center if we are not evaluating such opportunities,” he said.