LPG prices seen declining further in December

A store helper selling Liquefied Petroleum Gas changes the prices on their board in Paco, Manila on March 25, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Liquefied petroleum gas prices may continue to drop in December following low demand caused by previously high prices, an industry source said Tuesday, November 24.

In an interview with One News, Republic Gas Corp. President Arnel Ty said that LPG prices may slide by an additional P4 to P6 in the coming weeks as contract prices continue to soften.

Increased demand during the holiday season, Ty added, should not pose any issues as the country’s current inventory is enough to last 35 to 45 days.

Consumer-end fuel prices have declined for three weeks in a row as shipments through alternative routes continue to soften crude prices, with LPG firms implementing P2 rollbacks ahead of monthly adjustments in early November.

The Philippines imports most of its petroleum products from the Middle East, leaving domestic fuel prices vulnerable to volatility during times of conflict.

United States President Donald Trump told the media that the Philippines had agreed to purchase “100%” of its energy and agricultural requirements from the US.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said at a press briefing Tuesday that no details regarding the energy arrangement have been finalized yet.