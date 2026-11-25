Dennis Uy’s PH Resorts eyes shift to mining

In a stock exchange filing, PH Resorts said it intends to change its corporate name to Philippine Mining Resources Holdings Inc.

MANILA, Philippines — PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc., led by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy, is shifting its priorities from gaming and hospitality to mining.

In a stock exchange filing, PH Resorts said it intends to change its corporate name to Philippine Mining Resources Holdings Inc.

“The amendment of the company’s corporate name is sought to represent the nature of its business accurately,” it said.

Through PH Travel and Leisure Holdings, PH Resorts has been engaged in businesses related to the gaming and tourism industries.

The company is currently undertaking a major restructuring program aimed at restoring stockholders’ equity to a positive position within two years.

The restructuring includes deconsolidating PH Travel and Leisure Holdings Corp. and reducing the group’s liabilities, continuing the financial support committed by parent company Udenna Corp., reducing PH Resorts’ cost structure as a holding company, and continuing efforts to identify additional equity-accretive transactions.

As of end-June, PH Resorts reported negative consolidated stockholders’ equity of P5.95 billion.

Last month, the company announced the permanent closure of its Donatela Resort & Sanctuary in Bohol after losing the property to Land Bank of the Philippines.

Aside from the change in its corporate name, PH Resorts is also seeking to reduce its capital stock to P7 billion with a par value of P0.10 per share from P8 billion with a par value of P1 per share.

PH Resorts said the change in authorized capital stock and par value is primarily intended to address the deficit that the company has built up over the past years, coming mainly from losses its operating subsidiaries incurred.