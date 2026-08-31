Solar power, BESS and going back to dependable energy

It is late November already, the weather is colder and there are occasional rains despite announcements of “Super El Niño” and yet the Visayas grid still experiences red alert, implying manual load dropping or rotational blackout.

Among the relevant issues as reported in The STAR’s and written by my favorite energy reporter, Brix Lelis, are the following: “ERC wants longer-term power reserve deals” (Nov. 3), “ERC to cap costly power reserve prices” (Nov. 9), “No guarantee of zero blackouts amid El Niño – DOE chief” (Nov. 10), “Visayas grid placed under red alert” (Nov. 21), “10-GW new power capacity coming online by 2028 – DOE” (Nov. 25).

The threat of blackout is more pronounced at nighttime than during the daytime because of the rising number of solar farms. Consider these daytime and nighttime prices at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) on Sundays this month alone, Luzon grid, in pesos per kWh: Nov. 1, day was P1.32, night was P4.29; Nov. 8, day was -P2.59, night was P4.75; Nov. 15, day was P0.94, night was P5.01; Nov. 22, day was -P1.27 and night was P5.17.

A “negative price” means electricity supply is larger than demand, especially during daytime on Sundays. With so much solar output while offices and schools are closed, generation companies pay the consumers to use up more electricity, increase their demand and help balance the grid.

Before renewables favoritism became fashionable since the enactment of the RE law of 2008 (RA 9513), we did not have this kind of situation. No priority or mandatory dispatch for variable RE, no subsidies for RE, no need for big ancillary services (AS) like so many battery energy storage systems (BESS). Any RE like hydro and geothermal must compete with other conventional energy like coal and natural gas both in pricing and supply. Consumers do not pay extra charges like AS charge, Feed-in Tariff Allowance (FIT-All) and Green Energy Auction Allowance (GEA-All).

Now there are so many solar facilities, both rooftop (residential, commercial) and industrial or grid-scale. And many of these solar facilities have no battery so there is high supply during the daytime especially when it is not cloudy, then zero supply by 6 p.m. or so while electricity demand shoots up. It is good that one huge solar facility, MTerra Solar, also has huge BESS that can help flatten the solar supply curve and stretch supply up to possibly midnight, depending on how sunny it is during the daytime.

Last month the NGCP announced its proposal to put up many BESS in solar facilities which have no battery and are near existing available transmission facilities nationwide. This is a good proposal to help avoid a situation of frequent high prices at nighttime, if not occasional rotational blackout that still occurs in the Visayas grid.

I am no fan of RE favoritism including solar facilities that are granted so many privileges, from tariff-free imports of their capex, VAT-free sale of electricity, etc., privileges that are not given to conventional but more reliable, more dependable electricity sources like coal and gas. The Philippine Solar and Storage Energy Alliance and related RE associations are precisely pushing for these privileges and favoritism that cannot be entirely favorable to consumers.

As an energy consumer, my primary concern is no blackout. Electricity should be there when I need it, even if the Sun is not shining, even if the wind is not blowing, even if no battery is available, even when it is bad El Niño and dam reservoirs have low water levels.

The DOE in particular should ditch its high RE targeting like 50 percent RE of total electricity supply by 2040. It is an impractical if not juvenile concern. The real challenge is to consistently raise our annual power generation. From 4,700 gigawatt-hours a year on average from 2015-2025, to 8,000-9,000 GWH a year by 2030, then 10,000-12,000 GWH a year by 2035, then 15,000 GWH a year by 2040. Vietnam has 17,000 GWH a year on average from 2015-2025 already. By now they are cruising to possibly 20,000 GWH a year.

Dependable, 24/7 electricity supply, RE or not. Progressively rising output every year. That is what we need most.