DigiPlus takes legal action to recoup Brazil investments

“From our side, we will continue to pursue legal action to recover our investment in Brazil, particularly the license fees, which actually account for a bulk of the capital we’ve deployed in Brazil,” Celeste Jovenir, vice president of investor relations, corporate communications and sustainability at DigiPlus.

MANILA, Philippines — Listed digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is taking legal action to recover its investments in Brazil following an online gaming ban.

“From our side, we will continue to pursue legal action to recover our investment in Brazil, particularly the license fees, which actually account for a bulk of the capital we’ve deployed in Brazil,” Celeste Jovenir, vice president of investor relations, corporate communications and sustainability at DigiPlus.

DigiPlus, the company behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone, made its first international foray into Brazil, a market that represents a significant growth opportunity, with a population exceeding 200 million and strong enthusiasm for sports betting.

In October last year, the company announced a strategic pause on its first Brazilian brand following the soft launch on Sept. 22, 2025.

The temporary pause was seen as a strategic step for the company to return with a stronger digital entertainment offering.

However, the company’s venture in the country encountered an obstacle after Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued a provisional measure in September prohibiting the operation, offering, intermediation and advertising of fixed-odds betting and online gaming activities.

“The Supreme Federal Court in Brazil has frozen all lower court challenges to the online gaming ban, effectively suspending the injunctions that have been filed by gaming operators,” Jovenir said.

“Brazil’s Congress also extended the provisional measure banning betting by 60 days and the deadline for Congress’ approval in effect now moves to March 2027,” she said.

Jovenir, however, said developments in Brazil do not change DigiPlus’ plans and direction to pursue international investments where there are attractive opportunities and sustainable returns.

“Obviously, the market has to be a good fit, similar to, say, Brazil or South Africa. They’re both emerging markets, young population, so quite similar to the Philippines,” she said.

In South Africa, Jovenir said the company continues to refine its market entry strategy.

DigiPlus received licenses to operate in April from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board in South Africa.

“After what happened in Brazil and similar to our approach in Brazil, we will be very intentional and conservative in our market entry. We will not go in a big way. We will be very conservative. And our approach to capital deployment will be disciplined, consistent with our Brazil investment,” Jovenir said.

“But that said, we do not expect international expansion to account for a significant portion of our overall capital expenditures. The Philippines will continue to be our core market,” she said.