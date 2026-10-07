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Business

Cignal, SatLite bring pay TV to Anadeco members

The Philippine Star
October 9, 2026 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Members of Anabu Development Cooperative (ANADECO) now enjoy premium home entertainment through a new partnership with Cignal TV and SatLite, making pay-TV subscriptions more accessible through flexible installment options.

The partnership was formalized through a ceremonial contract signing between ANADECO and Cignal. Under the agreement, cooperative members can subscribe to Cignal or SatLite services with convenient payment schemes, removing the burden of upfront, one-time cash outlays.

To mark the launch, Cignal is also rolling out exclusive introductory offers, giving members broader access to top-tier sports, news and entertainment programming.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to making quality entertainment accessible to more Filipino families,” said Gia Palafox, first vice president and head of sales at Cignal. “Through ANADECO and the continued support of Smart Communities, we are bringing Cignal and SatLite directly to cooperative members with payment terms that fit their daily budgets.”

ANADECO is a community-based cooperative dedicated to serving residents of Anabu and neighboring areas through programs that support household financial stability and overall community well-being. Through this joint effort, Cignal and SatLite continue to expand their reach across Philippine communities, delivering dependable, high-quality broadcast entertainment to more homes nationwide.

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