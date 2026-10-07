West Cebu Estate expands with Aboitiz Foods feedmill

In photo (from left) are Aboitiz Economic Estates assistant vice president for Industrial Sales Nico de Leon, Aboitiz Economic Estates vice president and head of Industrial and Commercial Business Units Clifford Academia, Aboitiz Foods first vice president and country director for Agribusiness - Philippines Norie Bermudez and Aboitiz Foods Business Development manager Johnir Espina.

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Economic Estates is strengthening West Cebu Estate’s position as an integrated industrial hub with the entry of Pilmico, an Aboitiz Foods company, as its newest locator.

Formalized through a ceremonial signing, the partnership will bring Aboitiz Foods’ planned feedmill to the estate, diversifying its industrial base and strengthening Cebu’s food and agribusiness sector.

The first phase of the feedmill is expected to add significant production capacity when operations begin in 2028. The investment will expand Pilmico’s manufacturing and supply capabilities across the Visayas and Mindanao while adding a major food and agribusiness operation to West Cebu Estate.

“Welcoming Aboitiz Foods to West Cebu Estate is a significant milestone for the estate and a strong demonstration of the value we aim to create for our locators,” said Clifford Academia, vice president and head of the Industrial Commercial Business Unit at Aboitiz Economic Estates and Aboitiz Land.

Located in Balamban, Cebu, West Cebu Estate is a 540-hectare PEZA-registered industrial estate anchored by the country’s shipbuilding industry. It currently hosts 14 locators and has generated more than 14,000 jobs.

The entry of Aboitiz Foods further diversifies the estate’s industrial base by bringing food and agribusiness manufacturing alongside its established shipbuilding and logistics activities.

For Aboitiz Foods, the new feedmill will strengthen its manufacturing footprint and provide additional capacity closer to customers in the Visayas.

The company already operates a feedmill in Iligan serving customers across the Visayas and Mindanao. The addition of the Cebu facility will provide greater flexibility across its manufacturing network, allowing the Iligan plant to optimize capacity for Mindanao and improving the efficiency and responsiveness of its overall supply network.

“This new facility is an important step in strengthening our ability to serve customers across the Visayas and Mindanao over the long term,” said Norie Bermudez, first vice president and country director for Agribusiness-Philippines, Aboitiz Foods.

The feedmill will also benefit from capabilities within the broader Aboitiz ecosystem.