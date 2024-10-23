^

Business

Tropical Storm Kristine downs 10 power lines

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 1:05pm
Tropical Storm Kristine downs 10 power lines
This photo shows a structure of the Luzon grid.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) has caused outages for ten 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines across Luzon and Visayas as of Wednesday morning, October 23, according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

In its latest update at 10 a.m. the NGCP reported the following affected power lines: 

Luzon

  • Pitogo - Mulanay 69kV Line: Partially energized but out since 12:07 a.m. on October 23) affecting QUEZELCO I.
  • Sorsogon-Bulan 69kV Line: Out since 9:45 PM on October 22, impacting SORECO I and SORECO II.
  • Naga-Libmanan 69kV Line: Out since 10:13 PM on October 22, affecting CASURECO I.
  • Naga-Iriga 69kV Line: Out since 9:39 PM on October 22, impacting CASURECO III.
  • Tiwi C-Pawa 69kV Line: Out since 10:40 PM on October 22, affecting ALECO.
  • Naga-Lagonoy 69kV Line: Out since 1:43 AM on October 23, impacting CASURECO II and CASURECO IV.

Visayas

  • Paranas - Quinapondan 69kV Line: Out since 12:55 AM on October 22, affecting ESAMELCO.
  • Maasin - Baybay 69kV Line: Out since 1:07 AM on October 22, impacting LEYECO IV.
  • Palanas Cara - Allen 69kV Line: Out since 4:12 PM on October 22, affecting NORSAMELCO.

Additionally, one 230kV transmission line is currently unavailable, the NGCP said.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the NGCP said it currently has 76 emergency restoration systems in stock, which are used to quickly restore power transmission lines after they have been damaged by natural disasters or other incidents.

The NGCP currently has 76 emergency restoration systems in stock, which are used to quickly restore power transmission lines after they have been damaged by natural disasters or other incidents.

It also has 136 line gang personnel stationed across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, including the National Capital Region. Meanwhile, at least 4 helicopters are on standby for deployment. 

The NGCP said its regional and area control centers will keep a close watch on the cyclone's path to anticipate and prepare for its impact. Meanwhile, area control centers are expected to work with the supply facility division to ensure the provision and availability of adequate supply of diesel fuel for the generator set. 

Kristine is currently moving west-northwest over the waters east of Quezon and maintaining its strength. It is anticipated to intensify before making landfall, potentially bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and coastal flooding to several regions in Luzon.

vuukle comment

KRISTINE

NGCP

POWER OUTAGES

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Left behind in ASEAN

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
“We never overtook you,” my Thai friend once told me, when I told her how far the Philippines has been left behind by Thailand, Malaysia and perhaps even Vietnam. “Your neighbors did not overtake...
Business
fbtw

SM opening 87th mall

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The SM Group, the largest mall operator and developer in the Philippines, is cementing further its retail dominance with the opening of its 87th mall in the country this week.
Business
fbtw
Marcos pushes incentives to boost the country&rsquo;s e-mobility industry

Marcos pushes incentives to boost the country’s e-mobility industry

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos is pushing for enhanced measures and incentives that will benefit the e-mobility industry to lure more investors...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld eyes P3 billion sales from upscale condo in Palawan

Megaworld eyes P3 billion sales from upscale condo in Palawan

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Property giant Megaworld Corp. is putting up an upscale residential condominium in Palawan, which is expected to generate...
Business
fbtw
Meet the &lsquo;superhuman&rsquo; behind the perfect Lexus drive

Meet the ‘superhuman’ behind the perfect Lexus drive

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
As a child growing up, Shuichi Ozaki dreamt of becoming an F1 driver.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Strong pasta, ice cream sales boost RFM 9-month profit

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Robust sales of pasta and ice cream boosted the earnings of food and beverage company RFM Corp. in the nine-month period ending September.
Business
fbtw
GSIS allots property for new transport hub in Quezon City

GSIS allots property for new transport hub in Quezon City

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
State-run insurer Government Service Insurance System is repurposing its three-hectare lot in Elliptical Road in Quezon City...
Business
fbtw

Villar-led retail firms name new acting presidents

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Listed retail companies of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr. have named new acting presidents to lead their respective businesses forward.
Business
fbtw
Green Heat to complete P2 billion solar projects by 2026

Green Heat to complete P2 billion solar projects by 2026

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Solar firm Green Heat Corp. wants to complete P2 billion worth of solar projects in the next 18 months as part of efforts...
Business
fbtw
Amber Kinetics: The next frontier in energy storage

Amber Kinetics: The next frontier in energy storage

14 hours ago
Somewhere inside the De La Salle University Laguna campus lies the product verification and demonstration facility of California-based...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with