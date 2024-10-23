Tropical Storm Kristine downs 10 power lines

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) has caused outages for ten 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines across Luzon and Visayas as of Wednesday morning, October 23, according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

In its latest update at 10 a.m. the NGCP reported the following affected power lines:

Luzon

Pitogo - Mulanay 69kV Line : Partially energized but out since 12:07 a.m. on October 23) affecting QUEZELCO I.

: Partially energized but out since 12:07 a.m. on October 23) affecting QUEZELCO I. Sorsogon-Bulan 69kV Line : Out since 9:45 PM on October 22, impacting SORECO I and SORECO II.

: Out since 9:45 PM on October 22, impacting SORECO I and SORECO II. Naga-Libmanan 69kV Line : Out since 10:13 PM on October 22, affecting CASURECO I.

: Out since 10:13 PM on October 22, affecting CASURECO I. Naga-Iriga 69kV Line : Out since 9:39 PM on October 22, impacting CASURECO III.

: Out since 9:39 PM on October 22, impacting CASURECO III. Tiwi C-Pawa 69kV Line : Out since 10:40 PM on October 22, affecting ALECO.

: Out since 10:40 PM on October 22, affecting ALECO. Naga-Lagonoy 69kV Line: Out since 1:43 AM on October 23, impacting CASURECO II and CASURECO IV.

Visayas

Paranas - Quinapondan 69kV Line : Out since 12:55 AM on October 22, affecting ESAMELCO.

: Out since 12:55 AM on October 22, affecting ESAMELCO. Maasin - Baybay 69kV Line : Out since 1:07 AM on October 22, impacting LEYECO IV.

: Out since 1:07 AM on October 22, impacting LEYECO IV. Palanas Cara - Allen 69kV Line: Out since 4:12 PM on October 22, affecting NORSAMELCO.

Additionally, one 230kV transmission line is currently unavailable, the NGCP said.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the NGCP said it currently has 76 emergency restoration systems in stock, which are used to quickly restore power transmission lines after they have been damaged by natural disasters or other incidents.

It also has 136 line gang personnel stationed across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, including the National Capital Region. Meanwhile, at least 4 helicopters are on standby for deployment.

The NGCP said its regional and area control centers will keep a close watch on the cyclone's path to anticipate and prepare for its impact. Meanwhile, area control centers are expected to work with the supply facility division to ensure the provision and availability of adequate supply of diesel fuel for the generator set.

Kristine is currently moving west-northwest over the waters east of Quezon and maintaining its strength. It is anticipated to intensify before making landfall, potentially bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and coastal flooding to several regions in Luzon.