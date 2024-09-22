^

BCDA taps Danish firm for New Clark City decarbonization

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 22, 2024 | 12:00am
In a statement yesterday, the BCDA said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the conduct of a study on the implementation of a decarbonization program for NCC was signed last Monday by BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang and Danfoss Philippines general manager Allan Alfredo Almendrala.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has partnered with Danish firm Danfoss Philippines Inc. to come up with a decarbonization program for New Clark City (NCC).

In a statement yesterday, the BCDA said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the conduct of a study on the implementation of a decarbonization program for NCC was signed last Monday by BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang and Danfoss Philippines general manager Allan Alfredo Almendrala.

Denmark Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin witnessed the MOU signing.

Under the MOU, Danfoss will share its technical expertise and knowledge on cost-effective decarbonization programs, as well as the latest carbon-neutral technologies.

The Danish multinational company offers technology and solutions to drive the green transition through energy efficiency, machine productivity, lower emissions and electrification.

As part of the MOU, Danfoss will also lead the conduct of technical assessments, feasibility studies and business case preparation for the program.

The study will focus on adopting smart store systems, embedding district cooling systems and setting up a Sustainability Technology Center in NCC.

Bingcang said the MOU is a significant milestone as the BCDA aims to transform NCC into a smart, sustainable and resilient metropolis.

“With this decarbonization program, we aim to position NCC as a model and benchmark for other cities in the Philippines – and even around the globe – that are striving to achieve a net-zero transition,” he said. — Ric Sapnu

BASES CONVERSION AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
