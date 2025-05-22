^

Headlines

House prosecution to read impeachment articles vs Sara Duterte on June 2

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 6:11pm
House prosecution to read impeachment articles vs Sara Duterte on June 2
Philippines' Vice President Sara Duterte attends the campaign rally of senatorial candidates under the party of former Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte in Manila on May 8, 2025, ahead of the midterm elections.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate will formally receive the House prosecution panel for Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial on June 2, the same day Congress resumes its session.  

This comes after Senate President Chiz Escudero sent a letter to House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Thursday, May 22, saying the upper house is ready for them. 

As scheduled, the pre-trial proceedings will begin with the prosecutors presenting the articles of impeachment to the Senate which will convene as an impeachment court on June 3. 

Once the court is convened, the Senate could start issuing writ of summons to Duterte. 

The articles of impeachment contain the allegations and evidence to be used against Duterte, who has been accused of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the constitution, graft and corruption, as well as high crimes. 

These impeachment charges, if they lead to the vice president’s conviction, would result in her removal from office and disqualification from holding public office again.

The presentation of articles of impeachment, however, is simply a procedural matter where the House-appointed prosecutors will read the articles detailed in the fourth impeachment complaint that ultimately impeached Duterte on February 5. 

Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora (San Juan, Lone District) said in an interview with reporters that the Senate even provided a video as to how the impeachment articles are read in the United States. 

She said the prosecution team is still finalizing how they will present each article, whether they will all be read by a single House prosecutor or divided amongst each other.

Each prosecutor is assigned articles to study and defend during the trial. They are also assisted by private prosecutors. 

Since June 2 is still under the 19th Congress, two of the prosecutors who failed their reelection bids, particularly Rep. Jil Bongalon (Ako Bicol) and Rep. Loreto Acharon (General Santos, Lone District), will still retain their current position and assignment as part of the team. 

They are expected to appear before the Senate, even if they will have to vacate their designations when lawmakers of the 20th Congress assume office on June 30. 

Romualdez already invited former senator Leila De Lima and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno to take their place, following their triumphant bid to serve as party-list representatives. 

Both have accepted the opportunity, but they will have to be appointed by House members before becoming actual lawmaker-prosecutors at the trial. 

The actual trial is scheduled on July 30, just a day after the newly-elected senators take their oath as senator-judges. 

Duterte’s impeachment trial comes down to a numbers game: conviction requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate, while just nine senators voting to acquit would be enough to clear her.

Zamora said the prosecution panel is prepared to bring Duterte to trial, having conducted mock trials and examined witnesses. 

She believes they have gathered enough evidence to make it difficult for senator-judges to vote for an acquittal.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Everyone in Marcos' Cabinet has been asked to hand in courtesy resignations. Here's who has confirmed their plans...
Headlines
fbtw
After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign
play

After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday asked his entire Cabinet to hand in their courtesy resignations following a disappointing...
Headlines
fbtw
Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Salvador Panelo, former chief presidential legal counsel to Rodrigo Duterte, also believes Harry Roque should return to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz reaching out to Duterte bloc &ndash; Bato

Chiz reaching out to Duterte bloc – Bato

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Amid a possible shakeup in the Senate leadership, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa bared Tuesday that Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
President's inner circle: What's a cabinet secretary and how are they appointed?

President's inner circle: What's a cabinet secretary and how are they appointed?

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
A quick explainer on the president’s alter egos and the Commission on Appointments.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr cracks down on online license fixers, non-compliant driving schools

DOTr cracks down on online license fixers, non-compliant driving schools

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
After suspending more than a hundred driving schools over the past two weeks, the Department of Transportation said it now...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Malaysia-bound for ASEAN-Gulf meet as Cabinet awaits overhaul

Marcos Malaysia-bound for ASEAN-Gulf meet as Cabinet awaits overhaul

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Nine high-level meetings and the signing of Kuala Lumpur Declaration are on the president's agenda at the regional summit...
Headlines
fbtw
Why President Marcos can demand Cabinet resignations, explained

Why President Marcos can demand Cabinet resignations, explained

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
As head of the executive branch, the president exercises both control and supervision over executive departments.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with