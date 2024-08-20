^

UnionBank expands offers for ultra-rich clients

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
August 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Arlene Joan Tanjuaquio-Agustin, head of UnionBank’s Private Banking, said the bank would focus on expanding offerings such as private debt, asset swaps and more global funds.
MANILA, Philippines — Union Bank of the Philippines is planning to introduce a suite of new and enhanced investments products for its ultra-high-net-worth clients, as part of its ongoing efforts to meet its clients’ evolving needs.

Arlene Joan Tanjuaquio-Agustin, head of UnionBank’s Private Banking, said the bank would focus on expanding offerings such as private debt, asset swaps and more global funds. It will also improve family services to provide support on succession planning and inter-generational wealth transfer.

“We intend to strengthen these propositions further with the proper utilization of AI technology to create a seamless experience for our clients,” she told The STAR in an email interview.

The bank is also developing new products and services focused on sustainability and alternative investments. This would allow clients to diversify their portfolio in line with their values.

“Our commitment to thought leadership and innovation will drive our growth and success, keeping us at the forefront of the private banking industry,” she said.

“By maintaining a client-centric approach and adapting to market trends, we are confident in our ability to help clients achieve their financial goals and build lasting legacies.”

Tanjuaquio-Agustin also said there are several new initiatives on the horizon, one of which would be this year’s award-winning NextGen Academy program.

The program is designed to educate the next generation of wealth holders, providing them the knowledge and tools needed to manage and grow their wealth effectively.

“We are expanding its curated content to make it even more engaging and impactful. With these initiatives and a bright future ahead, UnionBank Private Banking is committed to helping its clients build lasting legacies,” she said.

Formally launched in March 2019, UnionBank Private Banking has been dedicated to empower its affluent and high-net-worth clients, providing them with product offerings such as private assets, assets swaps and access to global funds in the past five years.

