Metro Pacific Water opens treatment facility in Iloilo

Metro Iloilo Bulk Water Supply Corporation’s (MIB) water treatment facility in Sta. Barbara, Iloilo, supplies 50 MLD of treated water to Metro Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW) using raw water sourced from the Tigum-Aganan Watershed.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW), the provincial unit of Metro Pacific Water (MPW), has inaugurated a one-million liter per water treatment facility in the province, providing more water supply for its customers.

The company said the Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Water Treatment Facility is set to benefit about 1,000 households in the area, converting salty groundwater into potable water.

The new Iloilo facility is also part of the company’s investments in alternative water sources and improvements to service reliability, in anticipation of the effects of prolonged dry conditions due to El Niño.

The facility uses reverse osmosis technology to remove slats and other impurities; water is drawn from a 52-meter-deep groundwater well.

Treated water then undergoes final treatment and disinfection to meet the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water (PNSDW) before distribution.

Metro Pacific Water Solutions (MPWS) served as the project contractor, while Hitachi supplied the water treatment equipment.

“Our priority is straightforward: increase the water supply and improve delivery to our customers. This facility contributes to that goal, alongside our ongoing pipe replacement and other supply improvement projects,” MPIW COO Angelo David Berba said.

Meanwhile, MPW also has four other modular water treatment facilities loaned across Iloilo City at one MLD each. Once completed, the facilities have a combined capacity of five MLD.

Two pipelined facilities are still undergoing the permitting and right-of-way processes, with construction targeted to begin in February 2027.

MPIW is also conducting pipeline replacements and is expected to recover six MLD by the end of this year, with a goal of reaching 10 MLD by 2027. Together, these initiatives could add or recover around 23 to 25 MLD of water supply.