AirAsia Philippines lays off 90 pilots

In a statement, AirAsia Philippines president and general manager Anna Victoria Lu said that the airline has reduced its personnel to cope with elevated jet fuel prices.

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines has removed around 90 pilots from its crew, leaving them without jobs by the end of the year, a move that might lead to a congressional investigation.

In a statement, AirAsia Philippines president and general manager Anna Victoria Lu said that the airline has reduced its personnel to cope with elevated jet fuel prices.

“In response, we had to carefully evaluate and optimize our routes and flight frequencies to keep operations sustainable, which have a significant effect on our manpower requirements,” she said.

Lu declined to disclose how many workers were retrenched from the airline. However, she said AirAsia Philippines would support them through the transition, though there were no details also on what assistance would be given.

However, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines had asked lawmakers to look into the matter, saying AirAsia Philippines has laid off about 90 pilots. TUCP doubted the timing of the layoff, claiming that it is a case of union busting.

In September, the AirAsia Philippines Pilot Union, affiliated with the TUCP, submitted a petition for certification election to allow workers to choose their bargaining representative.

Last Wednesday, the union received the order granting its certification request, but it came with a blow, as AirAsia Philippines terminated roughly 90 pilots, effective Dec 31.

TUCP said the union has sought to represent close to 200 pilots, but the layoff means almost half of them would be removed by the end of the year.

TUCP said that pilots, as workers, have the right to exercise freedom of association.

AirAsia Philippines is one of the hardest-hit carriers in the Philippines, as they had to close some of their flights to save costs, with jet fuel prices crossing the $200-per-barrel line.

Further, the peso is struggling in the foreign exchange market, elevating airline costs, as carriers earn in the local currency but pay most of their expenses in dollars.

“Sustained pressure from elevated jet fuel prices and unfavorable exchange rates has significantly increased our operating costs,” Lu said.