Kim Chiu seeks therapy, admits fear for her safety amid sister's case

In this photo uploaded on Facebook on May 21, 2026 shows actress and TV host Kim Chiu.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and host Kim Chiu opened up on the toll her personal struggles have taken on her mental health, admitting that she became afraid to face the public amid the controversy involving her sister, Lakambini “Lakam” Chiu.

In a YouTube vlog filmed on September 24 and uploaded on November 22, Kim explained her prolonged absence from social media, saying she had been struggling emotionally and was not in the right mental state to communicate with her followers.

“I’ve been very emotional. ‘Yung mental state ko is not at the right place,” she said.

The actress admitted that she had difficulty processing the situation and became afraid of how people would react to the issues surrounding her family.

Kim said she had spent much of her time at home, often staying in bed, and even found it difficult to film content despite encouragement from people around her.

“Hindi ko talaga na-imagine mangyayari sa akin 'to. Never in my wildest dreams na mangyayari sa akin 'to. Kahit na mag-vlog pinilit pa nila ako, pero hindi ko talaga kaya. As in lagi lang akong nandito, nakahiga. Lagi lang akong nasa bahay,” she shared.

She also revealed that she sought professional and medical help, including undergoing therapy, after realizing that she could no longer handle the situation on her own.

“Natakot lang ako sa mga tao. Hindi ko alam kung bakit, and also I’m doing therapy session. Nag-seek na ako ng medical help kasi hindi ko na kaya,” Kim said.

The actress further admitted that she feared for her safety, prompting her to withdraw from social media and avoid discussing the controversy publicly.

“Tinigil ko lang mag-update. Tinigil ko lahat. Hindi ko alam kung ano 'yung nangyayari sa akin talaga. Lagi lang akong nandito sa bahay because I’m really scared for my life. Takot talaga ako, and ayoko talagang mag-salita sa mga nangyayari ngayon pero today nagising ako medyo matapang-tapang ako ng konti,” she said.

Kim's struggles come amid the legal case she filed against her sister over alleged financial irregularities involving company funds.

She said she had been unable to discuss the matter for nearly a year and a half, emphasizing that the money involved belonged to the company and not her personal finances.

“Hindi ko kayang pag-usapan ito for almost a year and a half. Hindi ako makapaniwala talaga. I can only share what I can share as of the moment. Corporate fund 'yon, it's company's money. Hindi pa ako nagpa-file ng case sa personal money ko. Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala hanggang ngayon,” she said.

Kim stressed the seriousness of the allegations, noting that the case involves 124 counts of qualified theft.

“Because this is not right. This is so much money from the company itself, and this is just 124 counts of qualified theft,” she added.

A warrant against Lakam was issued on September 15, while the first hearing in the case took place on September 24.

Despite the difficult period, Kim assured her supporters that she remains hopeful and intends to continue facing the challenges with God's guidance.

“I'm okay and God will provide. I'll be back soon I guess, hindi ko alam,” she said.

RELATED: Kim Chiu's sister Lakambini arrested over qualified theft case



