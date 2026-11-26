Xia Vigor, Althea Ablan to star in local adaptation of ‘Dream High’

Originally aired in South Korea in 2011, “Dream High” centers on six students at Kirin Art High School who share the ambition of becoming successful performers in the music industry.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Xia Vigor will lead the cast of the Philippine adaptation of South Korean musical drama “Dream High,” which is being developed by streaming platform Viva One.

The project was among the upcoming productions unveiled during the launch of Viva One's “The New TV” campaign on Tuesday, November 24.

Joining Xia in the series are young actors Althea Ablan, Charles Law, Noel Comia Jr., Gab Evangelista and Ali Suzuki.

Director Petersen Vargas will helm the local adaptation, which is scheduled to premiere on Viva One in 2027.

Xia is best known for her role as Yesha in the 2019 Filipino adaptation of the Korean film “Miracle in Cell No. 7.” She is also set to reprise the character in “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7,” which is included in the 2026 Metro Manila Film Festival lineup.

Originally aired in South Korea in 2011, “Dream High” centers on six students at Kirin Art High School who share the ambition of becoming successful performers in the music industry.

The original series featured a cast of then-rising stars, including Bae Suzy, Kim Soo-hyun, IU, Ok Taec-yeon, Jang Woo-young and Ham Eun-jung. Several of its cast members went on to establish successful careers in the Korean entertainment industry.

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