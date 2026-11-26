‘That’s my girlfriend’: Janella Salvador confirms relationship with Klea Pineda

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janella Salvador has publicly confirmed her relationship with Kapuso star Klea Pineda, openly referring to the latter as her girlfriend.

Janella made the confirmation during her launch as Tanduay Calendar Girl 2027, where she spoke about being happy with her relationship and no longer feeling the need to hide her identity.

“Yeah, that’s my girlfriend,” Janella told members of the media when asked about Klea.

“I’m happy. Everyone knows that. Happy na ’yun. And like I said, wala na akong tinatago. So this is me. Take it or leave it,” she added.

The actress also shared how accepting herself has contributed to her happiness.

“I feel like malaking factor kapag natanggap mo talaga ’yung sarili mo. It will just show. Kapag masaya ka talaga sa buhay mo, makikita ’yon,” she said.

Klea was among those who attended Janella's calendar girl launch. The actress admitted that she did not expect her girlfriend to show up at the event.

“Grabe ’yung support niya. Hindi ko nga in-expect na mag-show up siya tonight. I told her na, ‘You don’t have to be here,’ but she’s still here. So I’m really happy that she showed up,” Janella said.

Janella also opened up about her journey toward self-acceptance, saying that being comfortable with herself took time and maturity.

“In my younger years, it would have been harder, but that’s exactly why growth and maturing is so important,” she said.

“Because I feel like right now, I’m just so at peace with who I am,” she added.

The actress said she is no longer afraid to show the public who she is and the people who make her happy.

“Wala na akong inhibitions. I’m not afraid to show everyone who I really am and what makes me happy, who makes me happy. I’m finally free, and I’m glad to be able to share that with everyone,” she said.

As for those who may not approve of her relationship or her decision to be open about herself, Janella had a straightforward response.

“So what? So what if there are people who don’t approve? They’re not my people,” she said.

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