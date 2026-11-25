Kathryn Bernardo thanks Mark Alcala's family at cousin's debut party

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala have sparked renewed speculation about their relationship after appearing together at a family celebration.

Fans have been talking about a video circulating on social media showing the actress and the local chief executive at the debut celebration of Francine Benitez, Mark's cousin, on November 22.

In the video, Kathryn and Mark were seen seated beside each other, appearing comfortable in each other's company. At one point, the actress showed something to the mayor, who was also seen adjusting her chair to make her more comfortable.

However, it was Kathryn's message to the debutante that caught the attention of fans.

The “Someone, Someday” star thanked Francine's family for welcoming her to their celebration and described them as her “prayer warriors.”

“I just have like a soft spot for you ever since I met you. So, thank you for allowing me to be part of this beautiful and very intimate celebration,” Kathryn said.

“Thank you also for welcoming us sa pamilya n’yo. Masaya po maging part ng pamilya na 'to, ang mga prayer warriors ko. Siguro may talagang reason naman si God kung bakit kayo dinala sa buhay ko,” she added.

Her remarks fueled further discussions among fans, particularly her reference to being welcomed into the family.

Kathryn and Mark have previously been spotted together at private gatherings and other important occasions, prompting speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Neither Kathryn nor Mark has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.

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