Megawide tops off Carbon Public Market building

Megawide said interior fit-out and finishing works are now underway for the building called B2, following completion of the structural framework in just 10 months.

MANILA, Philippines — Megawide Construction Corp. has completed the structural framework of Carbon Public Market’s main building, keeping the project on track for an April 2027 opening.

Megawide said interior fit-out and finishing works are now underway for the building called B2, following completion of the structural framework in just 10 months.

The company said B2 would replace Carbon’s aging facilities with a cleaner, safer and more organized market.

Wet market vendors will occupy the lower ground floor, while the upper ground floor will house flower vendors, native crafts sellers and select dry goods vendors.

Vendors listed by the Office of the City Markets will be assigned spaces by product category.

“B2 will give Carbon’s vendors the comfort and dignity they deserve. Consumers will enjoy a cleaner, more organized market, better facilities and stall rates in line with the government-prescribed Market Code,” Cebu2World president Louie Ferrer said.

“We believe B2 can become an icon for Cebu — a world-class public market that honors Carbon’s heritage and serves its people,” he said.

The building will include modern drainage, sanitation and utility systems, passenger and cargo elevators, escalators and loading ramps.

Upper floors are planned for cafés, specialty retail, wellness concepts and an eight-court pickleball center.

B2 is the first of several major developments in the Carbon Redevelopment Project, which will usher in a new chapter for the district’s commerce and community.