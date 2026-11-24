Julie Anne San Jose says yes to Rayver Cruz's marriage proposal

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso couple Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose are taking their relationship to the next level after the actress said yes to the actor's marriage proposal.

Rayver shared a video of the special moment on his Instagram account on Monday, November 23, showing how he popped the question to Julie Anne in front of their family and close friends.

The proposal was planned as part of their fifth anniversary celebration.

In a prerecorded message filmed three days before the big day, Rayver shared his excitement and nervousness as he prepared to ask Julie Anne to marry him.

“Sobrang big day nito. Siyempre, kinakabahan ako na nae-excite. Alam kong wala ka talagang alam sa mga mangyayari,” he said.

He admitted that his anticipation grew as the proposal drew closer, adding that he was looking forward to seeing Julie Anne's reaction, as well as that of their loved ones.

Rayver also reflected on their five years together, saying he initially wanted to make their anniversary celebration simple, as they usually marked the occasion with activities such as watching a movie.

“Naisip ko, five years na nga pala kami. So, 'di ba, parang mas espesyal 'yon na anniversary. Parang in a way, parang hindi mo iisipin na magpo-propose ako. Kasi kapag anniversary namin, simple lang, masaya na kami, eh. Like movie date, kami, gano'n,” he said.

“Iba pala 'yung pakiramdam kapag nalalapit na at gusto mo nang hingin 'yung kamay ng taong mahal mo. Hopefully, maiyak siya sa tuwa at makuha ko 'yung matamis niyang oo,” he added.

In the video, Rayver brought Julie Anne to a section of the restaurant where she watched his prerecorded message. As the actress watched, their family members and close friends gathered behind them, making the occasion even more special.

Rayver then expressed his love for the singer before asking the question.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin na mahal na mahal kita at totoo 'yung sinasabi ko na mamahalin kita habambuhay, kung hahayaan mo lang ako. Ms. Julie Anne San Jose, will you marry me?” he said.

“Yes!” Julie Anne replied, visibly surprised by the proposal.

“Oh my God, totoo ba 'to?” she added.

Celebrities and Social media users sent congratulatory messages for Rayver and Julie Anne.

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