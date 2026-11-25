Preserving PNB’s legacy and heritage

One hundred and 10 years ago, on July 22, 1916, Philippine National Bank opened its doors to serve the Filipino people at the Masonic Temple along Escolta, Manila.

According to current PNB president Edwin Bautista, “Back then, our country’s livelihood depended heavily on the land. While the world wanted what Filipino farmers produced, local growers and businesses struggled to get the financial support they needed to thrive. PNB was born out of a simple promise: to give Filipino agriculture and industry the backing they deserved.”

Last Monday, Bautista — along with PNB chairman Edgar Cua, directors Michael Tan, Eusebio Tan, board of advisors member Federico Pascual and several other directors, officials and guests — marked the inauguration of the renewed PNB Makati – Allied Bank Center Branch where PNB has installed the PNB Heritage Gallery. The branch now houses a dedicated gallery celebrating PNB’s 110-year history and its role in Philippine banking.

It also houses PNB’s Private Banking Hub, with an upgraded wealth management space designed for high-net-worth clients seeking tailored financial solutions.

The choice of the PNB- Allied Bank Center branch is due to its interior design which pays tribute to an earlier era of banking — emphasizing warm, unhurried and deliberate in-person service alongside modern facilities.

The newly renovated PNB Makati – Allied Bank Center Branch on Ayala Avenue also houses a large historical painting by the late Filipino artist Antonio “Tony” Mahilum (1948–2008). The mural is painted in warm, earthy tones and has a dynamic crowd composition. It illustrates scenes of early Philippine commerce, agricultural life and nation-building, and images of the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and his wife Imelda Marcos.

The mural reflects the historical roots of both PNB and Allied Bank before their 2013 merger.

PNB, in its early years, Bautista pointed out, served as the nation’s de facto Central Bank until 1949. Thus, he said, “Looking back, our story didn’t just start with banking — it started with building the Philippine economy from the ground up.”

“As our mission grew, so did our presence in everyday Filipino life.

There is an old observation about what you would find at the center of every Filipino town: the municipal hall, the hospital, the public market and almost always, a PNB branch. I love that image because it captures our true place in the community. We were right there where people lived, worked, traded and built their livelihoods, weaving ourselves into the heart of local progress.”

Bautista cited that after opening, PNB established its first overseas branch in New York in 1917, followed by Shanghai in 1918 — at a time when international banking was rare for Philippine institutions.

PNB, thus, he said, was already looking outward — connecting Filipino enterprises to the rest of the world.

“Our international presence has always been about more than just having offices overseas; it has always been about keeping Filipinos connected to their families back home.”

The bank, he continued, was an early adopter of innovation. In 1966, it introduced the online electronic data processing system — the first of its kind in the Far East, and over the decades, the bank continued finding new ways to reach Filipinos wherever they were.

He cited the launch of the bank’s dollar remittance program, its support of Masagana 99, and the roll out of its Bank on Wheels and Bank on Wings to bring banking directly to the provinces.

According to Bautista, “Looking back at these milestones, one truth stands out: PNB has always evolved with the times while staying anchored to its purpose. That exact philosophy is what you see here today in this renewed PNB Makati – Allied Bank Center. Its design pays homage to an earlier era of banking — a time when service was personal, polished and deliberate.”

“There is timeless value in taking the time to listen, understand our clients and build real relationships. Yet, while the aesthetic honors our heritage, the engine powering this branch is thoroughly modern.”

PNB’s latest technology includes its new Customer Interaction Management System, or CIMS, that is being rolled out across 52 pilot branches in Metro Manila. Through self-service kiosks — or by simply scanning a QR code for online bookings — clients can input their details and join the queue seamlessly. Because transaction details go straight to the teller, service becomes faster, smoother and more organized.

Bautista stressed, “To us, technology is never meant to replace the human touch; it is meant to elevate it. By streamlining routine steps, we free our people to focus on what matters most: delivering warm, personal service. That balance of honoring our roots while embracing change is at the heart of carrying a legacy forward.”

He highlighted the fact that when PNB vice chairman Lucio Tan III was appointed, “he took on the challenge of building upon what the previous generation established while preparing us for what lies ahead. As he wisely put it, ‘The future belongs to institutions that never stop evolving.”

Thus, Bautista stressed, “Having inherited a 110-year-old institution, our duty is not merely to preserve history, but to build on it — ensuring PNB remains vital to every Filipino we serve. More than a century ago, we opened our doors to help build the economic future of the Filipino people. While the tools of banking have changed, that responsibility has not. We remain dedicated to helping Filipinos and their businesses thrive, creating opportunities and doing our part to build a stronger nation.”

In an interview after his speech, Bautista also expressed his desire to revive the bank’s 1980 corporate slogan “Sa PNB, para kang nakasandal sa pader (With PNB, It’s like leaning against a sturdy wall).”

Hopefully, that wall stays sturdy even as the global economy faces geopolitical headwinds.