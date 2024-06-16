^

Singapore taps Cebu Pacific for travel promo

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Singapore taps Cebu Pacific for travel promo
This undated file photo shows a Cebu Pacific aircraft.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has signed a fresh partnership with the Singapore government to promote the city state’s travel and cruise industry to Filipinos.

Cebu Pacific said that it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to create travel opportunities in the city state for Filipinos.

For this MOU, Cebu Pacific agreed to banner Singapore’s travel slogan of “Fly, Stay, Cruise” to passengers headed to the country.

Singapore’s cruise industry is one of the backbones of its tourism sector. Based on data from the US International Trade Administration, the industry contributed $530 million to Singapore’s economy between 2010 and 2019. The industry sources 70 percent of its passengers from foreign tourists who flew into Singapore.

Singapore expects its cruise industry to generate more than $400 million by 2026.

Apart from this, Cebu Pacific will promote the events calendar of STB to entice Filipinos to fly to Singapore for concerts, conventions and gatherings.

STB executive director for Southeast Asia Terrence Voon said the partnership with Cebu Pacific would help Singapore increase its visitor arrivals from the Philippines. Filipinos can maximize the tie-up to access tourist spots and explore new experiences in Singapore.

“The Philippines continues to be an important market for STB, with its strong recovery in visitor numbers after the pandemic. Through our new partnership, we will give Filipinos more reasons to visit Singapore by leveraging on our position as a regional hub for world-class cruise ships, as well as our vibrant year-round calendar of live events,” Voon said.

