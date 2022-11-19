Bria Homes takes part in Villar SIPAG summit

Villar SIPAG resumed its annual OFW and Family Summit that was temporarily halted by the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (SIPAG) has resumed its OFW and Family Summit, its much-anticipated annual event that was temporarily halted by the pandemic.

Bearing the theme “Bagong Simula sa Sariling Bansa,” the 11th OFW and Family Summit held last Friday at The Villar Tent in Vista Global South in Las Piñas City drew in business owners, government agencies, franchise operators and other investment experts, all of whom seek to offer financial advice and counseling to OFWs and their families for the management of their hard-earned resources.

Bria Homes, the Villar Group’s affordable housing developer, extended its full support to the summit, as it showcased its quality homes as wise investments for OFWs looking for stylishly designed and solidly built houses as primary domiciles for their families or as passive-income-generating investments.