^

Sports

On-fire Ababa eyes back-to-back PGT titles in Pueblo de Oro

Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 12:03pm
On-fire Ababa eyes back-to-back PGT titles in Pueblo de Oro
Jhonnel Ababa
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Having snapped a two-year title drought, Jhonnel Ababa hopes to ride the momentum and growing confidence from his victory last week as he shoots for back-to-back championships in the ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Championship, which blasts off Monday, October 12, in Cagayan de Oro City.

Ababa overcame a nerve-wracking, see-saw battle in Iloilo last week, coming from behind with clutch birdies on the final two holes to force a tie with Jeffren Lumbo and then claim his 14th Philippine Golf Tour victory.

The triumph was as emotional as it was unexpected.

Unlike his previous victory at Apo Golf in 2024, when he prevailed in a sudden-death playoff over Guido van der Valk before a home crowd, Ababa said his Iloilo triumph felt like a blessing that came when he least expected it. He had trailed Lumbo by three heading into the final stretch.

With the odds seemingly stacked against him, Ababa could only credit his faith for turning the tide.

“God simply gave me this victory. I honestly didn’t expect to win because Jeffren had such a big lead. But God made it possible,” said Ababa in Filipino, who dedicated the victory to his family, including his late wife, Mailyn, and their sons, John Michael and Samuel.

Ababa will now be hard-pressed to make it two in a row, with a slew of seasoned campaigners and hungry contenders also determined to shine in the eighth stop of the 10-stage circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Among them is Reymon Jaraula, the last player to win at the Pueblo de Oro layout when it hosted a PGT event in 2019. Jaraula edged Tony Lascuña in a dramatic playoff that year and returns to the venue after a strong third-place finish in Iloilo with the Del Monte ace looming as one of the players to watch in the P2.5-million championship.

Lascuña, meanwhile, will try to bounce back from a 10th-place finish in Iloilo. He headlines a formidable cast that also includes Zaragosa, Lumbo, van der Valk, Russell Bautista and Angelo Que.

The reigning Order of Merit champion, Que likewise hopes to regain top form after a hectic stretch of campaigns at home and abroad. He is chasing a third victory of the season after topping the Caliraya Springs and Summit Point legs.

But the Pueblo de Oro field is deep, with recent Negros Occidental leg winner Art Arbole, Russell Bautista joined by Elee Bisera, Francis Morilla,Jay Bayron and Ira Alido, as well as Korean bets Kim Tae Soo, Chon Koo Kang and Lee Song.

Also in the mix are US-based Jeremy Tandoy and Ivan Yabut, along with a number of other foreign challengers, setting the stage for another fiercely contested week on the PGT. (Pool story)

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

ICTSI PUEBLO DE ORO CHAMPIONSHIP

JHONNEL ABABA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Destined' Djokovic wins China Open, extending unbeaten record

'Destined' Djokovic wins China Open, extending unbeaten record

6 hours ago
Tennis great Novak Djokovic credited his "never-die spirit" for carrying him to the 102nd title of his career as...
Sports
fbtw
Asiad bronze fires up Sibol's Pokemon Unite squad to strive for more

Asiad bronze fires up Sibol's Pokemon Unite squad to strive for more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 days ago
They got a taste of glory. Now they want the whole thing. 
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz wins Japan Open for first title since injury return

Alcaraz wins Japan Open for first title since injury return

5 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz said he "didn't want to take anything for granted" after winning his first title since returning...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo says Portugal coach broke promises, apologizes for walkout

Ronaldo says Portugal coach broke promises, apologizes for walkout

6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo accused Portugal coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word about giving him game time in Nations League...
Sports
fbtw
PBA back in full swing

PBA back in full swing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
After a break since Aug. 14 to make way for the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Emotion, tears as Messi retires from Argentina national team

Emotion, tears as Messi retires from Argentina national team

1 hour ago
Lionel Messi brought the curtain down on his 21-year international career, bidding farewell to adoring Argentina fans in an...
Sports
fbtw
England needed to 'move on' from World Cup pain, says Tuchel

England needed to 'move on' from World Cup pain, says Tuchel

6 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel hailed England's response to an agonizing World Cup exit after scoring 14 goals in their opening four Nations...
Sports
fbtw
New investor forecasts LIV Golf teams could be worth $100 million each

New investor forecasts LIV Golf teams could be worth $100 million each

6 hours ago
LIV Golf teams could be worth up to $100 million (£75 million) each, even though it's just under a month since the...
Sports
fbtw
Wait&rsquo;s over, it&rsquo;s game time

Wait’s over, it’s game time

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
It’s neither the season opener nor the conference kickoff but it certainly feels like one.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with