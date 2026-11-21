Groups condemn alleged harassment of Ayta leader over anti-Pax Silica protest

‘We are not being used': Olongapo Ayta leader Orlino “Tiyong Nilo” Lahut answers media questions at the Kampuhan Kontra Pax Silica in Liwasang Bonifacio

OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines — Indigenous people’s groups and activist organizations have condemned the reported harassment and intimidation of a 60-year-old Ayta leader in this city who joined the protest against the US-led Pax Silica initiative in Manila during the recently concluded ASEAN Summit.

The Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas (KATRIBU), a national alliance of indigenous people’s (IP) organizations, said a military officer interrogated Ayta community leader Orlino Lahut on Thursday, November 19, after arriving home from the protest.

KATRIBU said one Jasper Dalit, who identified himself as a military member, pressed Lahut to divulge information about the Ayta delegation to the Manila rally, the source of their protest funds, and their supposed connection to organizers of the “Trump Out” rally.

Dalit also reportedly pressured the Ayta leader to disclose personal information through a form and threatened to return with other military men.

“KATRIBU strongly condemns the harassment and intimidation of Ayta leader Orlino Lahut, or Tiyong Nilo, by State forces following the November 13-18 Kampuhan ng Pambansang Minorya and protest actions in Metro Manila,” KATRIBU said in a statement issued on Friday, November 20.

“The violation follows a pattern of intimidation and surveillance against the Ayta delegation during their weeklong protest in the city,” it added.

Even before the reported interrogation, military personnel had already trailed Lahut and other members of the Ayta delegation on their way home to Zambales, the Network Opposed to Pax Silica (NO to Pax Silica) also reported on Friday.

Lahut, an Ayta elder from Barangay New Cabalan in Olongapo City, stood out in the IP campout at the Liwasang Bonifacio after telling the media that members of the Ayta community were neither exploited nor deceived into joining the protest.

“Hindi kami tanga para magpagamit kung kani-kanino man (We are not fools to allow ourselves to be used by anybody),” he said, responding to insinuations that they were paid to join the protest.

The activist group ALAB Against Pax Silica also called for an end to harassment of Ayta leaders, saying these were designed to sow fear and discourage them from asserting their rights.

ALAB pointed out that Lahut and fellow Aytas are among those affected by the Aboitiz solar power project in New Cabalan, which residents said had contributed to environmental degradation and flooding.

“From this experience, it is not surprising why they decided to join the Kampuhan Kontra Pax Silica. No amount of instigation or persuasion would make them come down from the mountains to endure days in the city if there isn’t any material condition for them to fight,” ALAB added.

KATRIBU said the Olongapo Ayta community is fighting to defend their ancestral lands from the solar farm project, which it said is part of the broader Pax Silica initiative.

“These acts of intimidation are a blatant attack on Indigenous People’s right to protest, organize, and collectively resist projects that threaten their ancestral lands,” the group also said.

KATRIBU and the other groups then called for an end to the surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of Ayta leaders and communities, pointing out that defending ancestral lands is a legitimate struggle for the Aytas.