Young runners turn up in prelude to Rock 'n' Roll Run Manila

MANILA, Philippines -- Youngsters led the banner field in the Front Act Run at Evo City at the break of dawn in Kawit, Cavite Sunday.

The run was a prelude to the massive gathering of local and international runners in the fifth AIA Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by ASICS on November 29 at Luneta Park.

Music, group pacers and a relaxed atmosphere marked the shakeout run capped by finisher medals, photo opportunities and a post-run gathering.