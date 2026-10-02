Ababa rules ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge in thrilling finish

Jhonnel Ababa is drenched by fellow players and supporters after pulling off one of the most compelling stretch-run battles in PGT history in the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge.

ILOILO, Philippines – Refusing to buckle under pressure, Jhonnel Ababa staged a dramatic late-round comeback, birdieing the final two holes to edge Jeffren Lumbo by one and capture the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge title with a scintillating 63 at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club on Friday.

The seasoned campaigner and former Order of Merit champion unleashed a furious closing charge, pulling level with Lumbo on the 17th before sinking another clutch birdie on the 72nd hole. The electric finish ignited roaring cheers from the large crowd gathered around the 18th green.

Ababa’s closing surge capped a remarkable stretch-run battle after Lumbo, who finished with a 67, had appeared firmly in control entering the final round. The 30-year-old had opened a three-shot cushion over Ababa and Francis Morilla following a near-flawless third-round showing Thursday, putting himself in prime position to claim his second career victory.

But Ababa refused to let the gap dictate the outcome.

Under sweltering conditions, the multi-title campaigner steadily chipped away at Lumbo’s advantage while a host of contenders, including Morilla, Reymon Jaraula, Clyde Mondilla, Ira Alido and Rupert Zaragosa, also tried to stay within striking distance.

With the field gradually running out of holes, Ababa made his move.

A stirring birdie-birdie-eagle surge from No. 12 brought him level with Lumbo at 13-under with four holes remaining, setting up a tense, nerve-wracking duel between two determined contenders.

Lumbo answered with a clutch birdie on No. 15 to regain the outright lead and appeared to have stemmed Ababa’s charge. But the veteran refused to blink.

Ababa stayed composed down the stretch, then delivered the decisive blow on No. 17, sinking another birdie to draw level once more and set up a winner-take-all finish on the 18th.

With the title hanging in the balance, Ababa delivered one final clutch shot, setting himself up with a four-foot birdie putt after Lumbo’s approach finished some three pins away. When Lumbo agonizingly missed his birdie attempt, the door was wide open for Ababa.

He took his time, carefully reading the break and judging the distance, while keeping his composure and resolve firmly intact. Then, with confidence, Ababa stroked the putt. The ball rolled true and disappeared into the hole, completing a stunning comeback and securing a one-stroke victory over Lumbo on a closing seven-under card and a 14-under 266 total worth P440,000.

Lumbo closed with a three-under card to settle for his third runner-up finish of the year at 267 and pocketed P287,500, while Jaraula fired a 66 to snatch third place at 270 after one of the fiercest four-day duels in Philippine Golf Tour history.

It was Ababa’s 14th PGT victory.

Ever humble and magnanimous in victory, Ababa attributed the unlikely triumph to Divine providence. He admitted he never expected to win, especially after finding himself trailing Lumbo by a wide margin.

“Talagang ipinagkaloob lang ng Diyos kaya nanalo ako. Hindi ko naman akalaing mananalo ako dito kasi malaki ang lamang ni Jeffren. Kaya talagang ipinagkaloob Niya ito,” said Ababa, who dedicated the victory to his family, including his late wife, Mailyn, and their sons, John Michael and Samuel.

But despite being two shots down with seven holes to play, Ababa knew the match was far from over. Rather than dwell on the deficit, he focused on executing the basics and giving himself a chance.

“Hindi naman ako na-pressure. Sabi ko lang, kailangan fairway at green lang, tapos baka makatsamba. Sa No. 17, maganda ang linya,” he said.

With a playoff as his immediate goal, Ababa stayed patient and waited for an opening. That chance came when Lumbo missed his putt and Ababa calmly sank his own to force a tie at 13-under overall.

“Playoff lang talaga ang habol ko at baka may chance. Pero na-miss niya ‘yung putt niya at naka-one putt ako,” he said.

No sudden death ensued as Ababa seized the opportunity with a clutch approach. His solid drive on the 18th left him just 50 yards from the pin. He pulled out his trusted 60-degree wedge and stuffed it to within four feet, setting himself up for the winning putt.

Mondilla carded a 67 to tie Morilla, who shot a 69, for fourth at 272, while Zaragosa posted a second straight 68 to finish sixth at 273.

Negros Occidental leg winner Art Arbole rallied with a 68 to tie Alido, who matched par with a 70, and Japan’s Miki Ryoma, who slipped with a 71, for seventh at 275.

The victory underscored Ababa’s experience and composure under pressure, as he transformed a three-shot deficit into a dramatic closing triumph with a fiery four-under card over three holes and back-to-back birdies when it mattered most.

It was also a major redemption for him after his third-place finish in Negros Occidental last year, where he slugged it out with Arbole through the first three rounds before fading on the final day, enabling Lumbo to seize runner-up honors.

For the rising Sarangani star, who also finished second at Pinewoods, the defeat came after he had controlled much of the tournament and appeared poised to add another title to his young professional career.

Instead, it was Ababa who owned the final stretch – turning the 17th and 18th into the decisive holes and walking away with the crown. (Pool story)