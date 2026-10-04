Massive third quarter propels Tamaraws past Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University charged in the third quarter and never looked back, blasting University of the Philippines, 90-79, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball clash Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tamaraws dropped 32 points in the third frame to take the victory over Veejay Pre and the Fighting Maroons.

Kirby Mongcopa waxed hot with 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win. Jorick Bautista added 16 markers, four boards and three dimes, while Janrey Pasaol had 15.

FEU led by just two, 43-41, at the half.

But the Tamaraws, led by Mongcopa, blasted off with a 16-2 run to take a 59-43 lead. This set the tone the rest of the way, as FEU merely kept its distance.

The lead grew to as much as 25 points, 90-65, with 1:49 remaining after a triple late on the shot clock by Jorick Bautista.

The Fighting Maroons, though, tried to claw out of the hole, unleashing 14 straight points to set the final score, 79-90, with about 34 seconds to go.

But the run came a little too late.

Cabs Cabonilas provided an all-around game with 11points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist off the bench. Mo Konateh had 10 markers and 11 boards.

In his first game against his former team where he won Rookie of the Year, Pre top-scored for UP with 16 points and five rebounds. Francis Nnoruka added 14 markers, nine boards, three dimes, two blocks and two steals, while Rey Remogat had 12 points.

FEU rose to joint-first with a 3-1 win-loss record, while UP dropped to a logjam at the bottom half of the standings with a 2-2 slate.