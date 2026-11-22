Tamaraws trample Bulldogs to stay in semis race

MANILA Philippines -- Statement sent.

Far Eastern University charged past the National University Bulldogs, 85-63, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball matchup Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Basically a do-or-die clash, the Tamaraws kept themselves alive not just for a Final Four spot, but also a twice-to-beat edge with the crucial victory over the semifinal-bound Bulldogs.

The Tamaraws led by just four, 25-29, with 8:33 left in the second quarter, before they put their foot firmly on the gas pedal, finishing the frame with a 19-8 run to take a 48-33 lead at the half following a late triple by Elias Gish.

This set the tone the rest of the way, as they completely broke the game wide open with a 24-11 third quarter to take a 72-44 advantage heading to the final frame.

The lead grew to as much as 31 points, 75-44, with 8:08 left, as they breezed through to the final buzzer.

Bautista paced FEU with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists. Luke Felipe added 14 markers, two boards and a steal. Mo Konateh taillied 13 markers, 10 boards, three swats and two dimes, while Marc Burgos and Kirby Mongcopa chipped 12 and 10, respectively.

PJ Palacielo powered NU with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Reinhard Jumamoy had 10 markers, six boards, four dimes and a steal.

FEU rose to 8-5, while the Bulldogs dropped to 9-4.

The Tamaraws will take on La Salle (currently 7-5) in their final elimination game, while NU will face the University of the Philippines. Both matches will be held next Saturday.