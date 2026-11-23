Bacojo downs Arca to grab lead in AQ Prime International Open Chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines — A draw.

That is what MJ Bacojo needed in the ninth and final round of the AQ Prime International Open Chess Championship at the UP Asian Institute of Tourism building in Quezon City to essay the strongest performance of his young career.

The 20-year-old Far Eastern University psychology major trounced fellow International Master Christian Gain Karlo Arca in 43 moves of Pirc Defense in the penultimate round Monday to zoom alone to the top with 6.5 points.

Because of his high tiebreak score, a draw with IM Michael Concio Jr. in the last round Monday night would seal Bacojo the crown — the biggest of his life — plus the cool champion’s purse worth P305,000 in this event backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and WR Chess.

The feat came a year after Bacojo finished third in a strong tournament in Moscow, Russia, where he earned a Grandmaster norm, and in the 6th ASEAN Individual Chess Championship in Sinacaban, Misamis Occidental, where he nailed his IM title.

Eyeing a miracle to snatch the crown is top seed GM Evgeny Romanov of Macedonia, who zoomed to solo second with six points after waylaying second pick Indian GM Chakraborty Mayank, who shared the lead with Bacojo before the round, in 56 moves of a Queen’s Pawn showdown.

But he would have to hope and pray that he beats IM Pau Bersamina and Bacojo loses to Concio.

Mayank dropped to third with 5.5 points alongside Concio and Bersamina, who battled to a long 75-move standoff in their super-sharp Sicilian encounter.

At sixth with five points each were Indian GM Nikhil P Shyaam, Russian IM Miroslav Vlasenko, Vietnamese GM Nguyen Duc Hoa, GM Darwin Laylo, IM Rolando Nolte, Mongolian FIDE Master Ganbat Tenguundalai, Jerish John Velarde and Indian Sai Surapaneni Chidvilash.