Diaz dominates Japanese foe to open campaign in ITF J30 Manila netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino top seed Jana Jelena Nicole Diaz kicked off her campaign in the ITF J30 Manila Championships with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Japanese qualifier Mei Uchida in Group A at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Monday.

Local Maristella Torrecampo also won her match against Indonesian Callista Rosiana, 6-0, 6-0, in the same group.

"Nice start, I hope to keep the momentum," said Diaz, currently No. 939 in the ITF Juniors rankings.

In the boys division, top seed Milan Popov prevailed Indian qualifier Sidhant Choudhary, 6-4, 7-6, in Group A.

Krelz Jan Gecosala of Midsayap, North Cotabato rallied past wild card Felizardo Lota III, 6-3, 3-6 (10-7), in the other match.

"I got tired, my opponent played well," said the 15-year-old Gecosala, singles and doubles champion in the ATF U16 event in Japan last June.

In the main draw, there are eight groups of four playing in a round robin. The top player in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. (Pool story)