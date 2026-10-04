Archers crush Red Warriors

MANILA, Philippines -- Following an up-and-down start to the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament, La Salle completely decimated the University of the East Red Warriors, 112-87, Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Entering the game with a 1-2 win-loss record, the defending champions showed that they are as dangerous as ever against the lowly UE squad.

Mason Amos powered La Salle with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Jacob Cortez had 15 markers, four dimes, two boards and a steal. Henry Agunanne and Mikey Cortez added 11 points apiece.

Leading by just three, 22-19, after a triple by UE’s Tope Lagat, La Salle went on a 13-0 run capped by a Doy Dungo layup to grab a 33-19 lead.

This set the tone the rest of the way, as the Green Archers took a 22-point lead, 59-37, after a Mikey Cortez triple with 1:31 left in the first half.

The lead grew to as much as 28 points, 103-75, after an Agunnane layup as the Taft-based squad breezed through to the final buzzer.

Dungo and Joaquin Tovera chipped in 10 points apiece for La Salle.

Lagat top-scored for UE with 30 points, to go with three assists and three steals. Mo Tanedo added 14 points, while Kean Dungca and Gene Carillo had 12 each.

La Salle rose to 2-2 in the season, while UE dropped its 25th straight defeat and dropped to a 0-5 slate.