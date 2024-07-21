^

Unbeaten Strong Group overcomes Chinese-Taipei in OT to rule Jones Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 21, 2024 | 10:36pm
Strong Group Athletics
Jones Cup / Strong Group Athletics

MANILA, Philippines -- At one point, the majestic run of Strong Group-Pilipinas in the 43rd William Jones Cup looked headed to a bleak end.

In the championship game against Chinese Taipei-A, SGA was trailing by seven with about a minute remaining in regulation. All signs pointed to a victory by the former and heartbreak for the latter.

Then, the Philippine squad found its rhythm and did just enough to take home the title, 83-79, in overtime Sunday night in Taiwan.

Tajuan Agee paced the Filipinos with 21 points, nine rebounds and two assists. DJ Fenner added 15.

SGA led by five, 55-50, at the end of the third quarter.

Chinese Taipei, though, poured in big 3-pointers in the final frame as they took a 69-64 lead after a deuce by Chen Yingjun.

After more than two minutes of scoring drought, Chris McCullough, who seemed frustrated with the calls, was fouled with 1:28 left. He, however, missed both, as the hometown squad had all the momentum on their side.

A layup by Zeng Xiangjun gave them the seven point lead, 71-64, with a little over a minute remaining.

SGA, however, did not back down easily, uncorking a 9-0 run capped by a massive 3-pointer from the right corner by Kiefer Ravena to take the lead, 73-64, with 13.2 ticks to go.

Gil Baker then tied the game on the other end with a putback.

Ravena had the chance to win the game, but his midrange jumper missed as the contest went into overtime.

At the start of the extra five minutes, RJ Abarrientos dialed in a corner triple to take a three point lead, 76-73.

This lead was not squandered this time by SGA, as they made crucial plays down the stretch despite missing McCullough and Agee to five fouls.

With the Philippines leading by three, 82-79, with 12.2 seconds remaining in the game, Chinese Taipei had a chance to tie it up. DJ Fenner, though, stole the ball off the inbound and iced the game with a split from the line.

SGA’s title is the seventh time a Filipino contingent brought home the bacon. They did not lose a contest in the tourney.

Abarrientos added 14 markers while McCullough, who was named tournament most valuable player, finished with 12, his lowest scoring output.

He Bo paced Chinese Taipei with 16 points while Chen had 13.

