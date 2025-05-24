^

Sports

Asian volleyball body's executive committee members lauded

Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 4:47pm
Asian volleyball body's executive committee members lauded
AVC president Ramon “Tats” Suzara (6th from left) with Executive Committee members (from left) Hugh Graham, Hila Asanuma, Shanrit Wongprasert, Marina Tsui, Mohamed Latheef, Ali Al-Kuwari, Heyzer Harsono and Yuan Lei.
AVC

MANILA, Philippines — Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara exalted members of the AVC Executive Committee who met to tackle priority agenda on Saturday at the Edsa Shangri-La Manila.

“I would like to thank the AVC, and at this moment the Executive Committee, for the cooperation and motivation that I have received during my term,” said 

Suzara, who was elected president of the AVC in August last year in Bangkok.

“With this active and pro-active participation, I strongly believe the AVC would move further forward in the enhancement and development of our sport,” added Suzara, also the executive vice president of the International Volleyball Federation, or FIVB, volleyball’s world governing body.

The AVC Executive Committee Meeting was staged a day after the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), which Suzara also heads, held the AVC Technical Seminar on Setting conducted by Chinese volleyball legend Feng Kun and Alas Pilipinas Women’s Brazilian head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito at the Gameville Ball Park in Greenfield Mandaluyong.

In attendance for the Executive Committee Meeting were AVC secretary-general Cook Island’s Hugh Graham, executive vice president Maldive’s Mohamed Latheef, treasurer Hong Kong-China’s Marina Tsui, president special advisor consultant and executive director Thailand’s Shanrit Wongprasert and zonal executive vice presidents Qatar’s Ali Ghanem Al-Kuwari (Western), Indonesia’s Heyzer Harsono (Southeastern) and China’s Yuan Lei (Eastern) and Female Executive Member and also FIVB executive vice president Palau’s Hila Asanuma.

Attending online were senior executive vice president Australia’s Craig Carracher and Female Executive Member Macau-China’s Fong Sok Van Alice Oliver.

The AVC will also hold its Board of Administration Meeting.

The significant AVC events are being staged ahead of the Alas Pilipinas Invitationals from June 10-12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum featuring the Alas Pilipinas Men, which will vie in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship that the Philippines is hosting from September 12-28 at the Big Dome and SM Mall of Asia Arena.

AVC

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL: San Juan routs Bacolod; Pasay, Mindoro win

MPBL: San Juan routs Bacolod; Pasay, Mindoro win

1 day ago
The San Juan Knights pulled away from the Bacolod Slashers after three quarters before cruising to an 83-77 victory and sharing...
Sports
fbtw
It's official: Returning Pacquiao to fight Barrios in Las Vegas

It's official: Returning Pacquiao to fight Barrios in Las Vegas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Pac-Man is back. 
Sports
fbtw
'If anyone can do it, Manny can': Pacquiao back at Wild Card

'If anyone can do it, Manny can': Pacquiao back at Wild Card

By Dino Maragay | 4 days ago
Manny Pacquiao has set foot once more at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles — his longtime training base in the United...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas Youth faces Vietnam

Gilas Youth faces Vietnam

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The journey to the FIBA U16 Asia Cup begins for host Gilas Pilipinas Youth.
Sports
fbtw
Bae grabs lead but Wang makes charge in Mexican heat

Bae grabs lead but Wang makes charge in Mexican heat

7 hours ago
Jenny Bae grabbed a one-stroke lead at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, carding a second consecutive 69 to sit at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Siakam shines as Pacers take 2-0 lead over Knicks

Siakam shines as Pacers take 2-0 lead over Knicks

6 hours ago
The irrepressible Indiana Pacers opened up a 2-0 lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 114-109...
Sports
fbtw
Pacman at 46: Chasing history or tempting fate?

Pacman at 46: Chasing history or tempting fate?

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao has never shied away from an uphill battle. After suffering stinging defeats in the political arena, the eight-division...
Sports
fbtw
At Roland Garros, the 'other' clay specialists have their work cut out

At Roland Garros, the 'other' clay specialists have their work cut out

7 hours ago
The almost cathedral-like silence of Court Philippe Chatrier is broken only by the thrumming of large squeegees scraping the...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff takes French Open 'motivation' from Madrid, Rome losses

Gauff takes French Open 'motivation' from Madrid, Rome losses

8 hours ago
 Coco Gauff believes she can use the disappointment of her recent runner-up finishes on clay in Madrid and Rome as motivation...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with