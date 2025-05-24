Asian volleyball body's executive committee members lauded

AVC president Ramon “Tats” Suzara (6th from left) with Executive Committee members (from left) Hugh Graham, Hila Asanuma, Shanrit Wongprasert, Marina Tsui, Mohamed Latheef, Ali Al-Kuwari, Heyzer Harsono and Yuan Lei.

MANILA, Philippines — Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara exalted members of the AVC Executive Committee who met to tackle priority agenda on Saturday at the Edsa Shangri-La Manila.

“I would like to thank the AVC, and at this moment the Executive Committee, for the cooperation and motivation that I have received during my term,” said

Suzara, who was elected president of the AVC in August last year in Bangkok.

“With this active and pro-active participation, I strongly believe the AVC would move further forward in the enhancement and development of our sport,” added Suzara, also the executive vice president of the International Volleyball Federation, or FIVB, volleyball’s world governing body.

The AVC Executive Committee Meeting was staged a day after the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), which Suzara also heads, held the AVC Technical Seminar on Setting conducted by Chinese volleyball legend Feng Kun and Alas Pilipinas Women’s Brazilian head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito at the Gameville Ball Park in Greenfield Mandaluyong.

In attendance for the Executive Committee Meeting were AVC secretary-general Cook Island’s Hugh Graham, executive vice president Maldive’s Mohamed Latheef, treasurer Hong Kong-China’s Marina Tsui, president special advisor consultant and executive director Thailand’s Shanrit Wongprasert and zonal executive vice presidents Qatar’s Ali Ghanem Al-Kuwari (Western), Indonesia’s Heyzer Harsono (Southeastern) and China’s Yuan Lei (Eastern) and Female Executive Member and also FIVB executive vice president Palau’s Hila Asanuma.

Attending online were senior executive vice president Australia’s Craig Carracher and Female Executive Member Macau-China’s Fong Sok Van Alice Oliver.

The AVC will also hold its Board of Administration Meeting.

The significant AVC events are being staged ahead of the Alas Pilipinas Invitationals from June 10-12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum featuring the Alas Pilipinas Men, which will vie in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship that the Philippines is hosting from September 12-28 at the Big Dome and SM Mall of Asia Arena.