Hotshots recover, trounce Batang Pier

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 10:37pm
Magnolia's Zav Lucero (22) sparked the win.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots returned to their winning ways after pulling away against the freefalling NorthPort Batang Pier, 106-97, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Saturday at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos.

The Hotshots, who absorbed their first loss of the conference last time around, recovered quickly and dominated down the stretch to rise to 7-1. NorthPort, on the other hand, dropped its sixth straight game and fell to 1-6.

Zav Lucero filled up the statsheet with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Paul lee added 16 mrkers, six dimes and five boards.

NorthPort led by 10 points in the third quarter, 73-63, after a 3-pointer by James Kwekuteye.

But eight straight points capped by a split from the line by Aris Dionisio pulled Magnolia to within two, 71-73, heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the two teams trading baskets, with the Hotshots holding a slim 89-88 lead after an and-one play by the Batang Pier’s William Navarro.

But a massive 12-0 run sparked by Lee and Lucero and capped by Mark Barroca put Magnolia firmly ahead, 100-88, with 4:51 left.

Sidney Onwubere halted the blitz with a layup, but Aris Dionisio came up with big triples down the stretch to slam the door on comeback attempts.

Barroca had 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds for Magnolia, while Peter Alfaro had 13. Jerom Lastimosa and Dionisio had 10 apiece.

Navarro powered NorthPort with 27 points and 13 rebounds to go with four steals and three assists. He made all 11 of his free throws and shot 8-of-10 from inside the arc but missed all attempts from deep.

Onwubere chipped in 19 points and nine boards, while Jio Jalalon had 16 markers.

Magnolia will return to action on June 1st against Barangay Ginebra, while NorthPort will try to finally snap their losing streak against the TNT Tropang 5G on May 30.

