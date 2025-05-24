^

Ramos, Gilas ready to face challenge in FIBA Asia Cup sans Sotto

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 7:58pm
Ramos, Gilas ready to face challenge in FIBA Asia Cup sans Sotto
Dwight Ramos (24)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — With Gilas Pilipinas set to miss star big man Kai Sotto for this year’s FIBA Asia Cup, guard Dwight Ramos acknowledged that it will be tough, and that the team will aim to “figure it out” and do their best. 

Sotto is expected to be out for Gilas for the Asia Cup due to a torn ACL. He had a surgery on his knee earlier this year and is expected to be out for a year. 

Without the 7-foot-3 big man, there will be a big hole in the middle for the Philippines, which is grouped with Chinese Taipei, New Zealand and Iraq. 

During the Japan B.League Final Week Manila event at the Gateway Mall in Quezon City, Ramos said that they will try to fight it out amid overwhelming odds. 

“I mean, the Asia Cup is going to be tough, for sure. We don't have Kai, but we're going to figure it out and see who's available who can play,” he told reporters. 

“Our job as the players is to show up and do our best. That’s all I’m gonna do. I’m gonna train, get ready for it and put my best foot forward for the Asian Cup,” he added. 

The Philippines had a strong start to the Asia Cup qualifiers, winning four straight games, including a historic first win against New Zealand. 

But in the final window, with Sotto sidelined, the Philippines suffered losses against Chinese Taipei and New Zealand to finish with a 4-2 record. 

Still, Gilas was able to punch a ticket to the Asia Cup. 

For now, Ramos said that he will do his part and get ready for the tough task ahead. 

“Right now, it's about to be June. and so I have two months to go before the Asia Cup so I have to plan out my training,” he said. 

“So let's see what we have to do at that time.” 

Gilas will start their FIBA Asia Cup campaign on August 6 against Chinese Taipei. The regional tourney will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

