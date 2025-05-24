^

Sports

Gilas Youth destroys Vietnam by 51 points for rousing SEABA U16 opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 10:13pm
Gilas Youth destroys Vietnam by 51 points for rousing SEABA U16 opener
Gilas Pilipinas head coach LA Tenorio calls the shots during a training with the U16 team.
(SBP / File photo)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas U16 team is off to a dominant start in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers.

Gilas completely decimated Vietnam, winning by 51 points, 113-62, in their matchup Saturday evening at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex in Pampanga.

Five players finished in double digits for the Philippines, mentored by debuting head coach LA Tenorio.

Travis Pascual and Prince Carino powered the Nationals with 16 points each, while Luisito Pascual had 14. Jhustin Hallare and Mark Lumagub chipped in 10 markers.

The Philippines had a slow start, going down by nine points, 4-13, after a layup by Khoa Vo.

But a 13-2 run capped by Travis Pascual’s layup pushed Gilas ahead by two, 17-15.

This gave momentum firmly on the side of the home team, as they finished the quarter with a 12-5 run.

Then the Philippines completely blasted the lead wide open with a 32-13 second quarter, and the visiting team could not contain the hot offense and tight defense of Gilas.

The lead grew to as much as 51 points, 107-56, after a Lumagub layup, as the Filipinos breezed through to the final buzzer.

All players fielded by Tenorio scored at least a field goal. Carl de los Reyes and Everaign Cruz each recorded nine points, while John Rayven Restificar tallied eight markers and nine boards.

Hoang Minh Khang Nguyen scored 13 points for Vietnam, while Le Cao Nguyen added 12 markers and nine boards.

Gilas will be taking on Thailand next on Sunday, 7 p.m., at the same venue.

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala eyes birthday win in French Open debut

Eala eyes birthday win in French Open debut

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Birthday girl Alex Eala seeks a historic feat as a fitting present to herself in Round 1 of her French Open main...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan routs Bacolod; Pasay, Mindoro win

MPBL: San Juan routs Bacolod; Pasay, Mindoro win

1 day ago
The San Juan Knights pulled away from the Bacolod Slashers after three quarters before cruising to an 83-77 victory and sharing...
Sports
fbtw
Taduran outpoints Shigeoka to retain IBF minimumweight title in rematch

Taduran outpoints Shigeoka to retain IBF minimumweight title in rematch

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Still the champion.
Sports
fbtw
Strength coach welcomes Pacquiao

Strength coach welcomes Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Another familiar face is back with Manny Pacquiao’s training team as the Filipino icon comes out of retirement to take...
Sports
fbtw
UST rules all of UAAP anew, takes over Season 88 hosting

UST rules all of UAAP anew, takes over Season 88 hosting

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
University of Santo Tomas extended its reign with yet another general championship in UAAP Season 87 and in the process inherited...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Major player transfers continue to rock Philippine college basketball world

Major player transfers continue to rock Philippine college basketball world

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Let’s take a look back at some of the notable, needle-moving transfers in collegiate basketball in the past few ye...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan battles tough conditions, slips to joint 10th after 74

Pagdanganan battles tough conditions, slips to joint 10th after 74

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
What a difference a tee-time can make.
Sports
fbtw
Siakam shines as Pacers take 2-0 lead over Knicks

Siakam shines as Pacers take 2-0 lead over Knicks

12 hours ago
The irrepressible Indiana Pacers opened up a 2-0 lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 114-109...
Sports
fbtw
Pacman at 46: Chasing history or tempting fate?

Pacman at 46: Chasing history or tempting fate?

By Jan Veran | 12 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao has never shied away from an uphill battle. After suffering stinging defeats in the political arena, the eight-division...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with