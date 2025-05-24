Gilas Youth destroys Vietnam by 51 points for rousing SEABA U16 opener

Gilas Pilipinas head coach LA Tenorio calls the shots during a training with the U16 team.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas U16 team is off to a dominant start in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers.

Gilas completely decimated Vietnam, winning by 51 points, 113-62, in their matchup Saturday evening at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex in Pampanga.

Five players finished in double digits for the Philippines, mentored by debuting head coach LA Tenorio.

Travis Pascual and Prince Carino powered the Nationals with 16 points each, while Luisito Pascual had 14. Jhustin Hallare and Mark Lumagub chipped in 10 markers.

The Philippines had a slow start, going down by nine points, 4-13, after a layup by Khoa Vo.

But a 13-2 run capped by Travis Pascual’s layup pushed Gilas ahead by two, 17-15.

This gave momentum firmly on the side of the home team, as they finished the quarter with a 12-5 run.

Then the Philippines completely blasted the lead wide open with a 32-13 second quarter, and the visiting team could not contain the hot offense and tight defense of Gilas.

The lead grew to as much as 51 points, 107-56, after a Lumagub layup, as the Filipinos breezed through to the final buzzer.

All players fielded by Tenorio scored at least a field goal. Carl de los Reyes and Everaign Cruz each recorded nine points, while John Rayven Restificar tallied eight markers and nine boards.

Hoang Minh Khang Nguyen scored 13 points for Vietnam, while Le Cao Nguyen added 12 markers and nine boards.

Gilas will be taking on Thailand next on Sunday, 7 p.m., at the same venue.