^

Sports

Tabuena rekindles Top 10 hopes, fights back with 69

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 5:57pm
Tabuena rekindles Top 10 hopes, fights back with 69
This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on August 31, 2024 shows Miguel Tabuena of Philippines playing a shot during the third round of the Mandiri Indonesia Open golf tournament at the Damai Indah Golf - PIK Course in Jakarta.
Photo by Graham Uden / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino ace Miguel Tabuena reignited his bid for a Top 10 finish at the Korea Open with a gutsy third-round 69 on Saturday, highlighted by a hot start at the challenging La Vie Est Belle Dunes course in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Tabuena came out strong, birdieing two of the first three holes on the par-71 layout. He added two more birdies during the round but also dropped two bogeys, finishing with a 34-35 card for an even-par 213 total after 54 holes.

Though still seven strokes off the lead now held by Poom Saksansin, Tabuena moved into a share of 12th place and remained firmly in contention for a Top 5 finish. He trails fifth-running Gihwan Kim by only two strokes after the American posted a 72 for a three-round total of 211.

A strong finish on Sunday will be crucial, as the course continues to pose challenges at every turn.

Saksansin seized control with a 69 to reach a 206 total, one-stroke ahead of compatriot Sadom Kaewkanjana, who maintained his consistency with a third consecutive 69 for a 207 total.

Overnight leader Songgyu Yoo appeared steady with an even-par card through 15 holes but faltered with a disastrous triple-bogey 8 on the par-5 16th. He closed with a 74 and slipped to third at 209, three shots behind the leader.

With just 18 holes remaining, the final round promises a dramatic finish as contenders jostle for position and the coveted championship.

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL: San Juan routs Bacolod; Pasay, Mindoro win

MPBL: San Juan routs Bacolod; Pasay, Mindoro win

1 day ago
The San Juan Knights pulled away from the Bacolod Slashers after three quarters before cruising to an 83-77 victory and sharing...
Sports
fbtw
It's official: Returning Pacquiao to fight Barrios in Las Vegas

It's official: Returning Pacquiao to fight Barrios in Las Vegas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Pac-Man is back. 
Sports
fbtw
'If anyone can do it, Manny can': Pacquiao back at Wild Card

'If anyone can do it, Manny can': Pacquiao back at Wild Card

By Dino Maragay | 4 days ago
Manny Pacquiao has set foot once more at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles — his longtime training base in the United...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas Youth faces Vietnam

Gilas Youth faces Vietnam

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The journey to the FIBA U16 Asia Cup begins for host Gilas Pilipinas Youth.
Sports
fbtw
Bae grabs lead but Wang makes charge in Mexican heat

Bae grabs lead but Wang makes charge in Mexican heat

9 hours ago
Jenny Bae grabbed a one-stroke lead at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, carding a second consecutive 69 to sit at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gauff takes French Open 'motivation' from Madrid, Rome losses

Gauff takes French Open 'motivation' from Madrid, Rome losses

9 hours ago
 Coco Gauff believes she can use the disappointment of her recent runner-up finishes on clay in Madrid and Rome as motivation...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX remains hot

NLEX remains hot

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
NLEX rolled to its longest streak in the PBA and in doing so, soared to a share of the lead in the Season 49 Philippine ...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder push Wolves in 0-2 hole

Thunder push Wolves in 0-2 hole

19 hours ago
NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an imposing 118-103 win over the Minnesota...
Sports
fbtw
Eala set for French debut

Eala set for French debut

19 hours ago
The Philippines’ Alex Eala faces an early test in her Grand Slam main draw debut Sunday when she meets previous tormentor...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with