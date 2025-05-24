Tabuena rekindles Top 10 hopes, fights back with 69

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino ace Miguel Tabuena reignited his bid for a Top 10 finish at the Korea Open with a gutsy third-round 69 on Saturday, highlighted by a hot start at the challenging La Vie Est Belle Dunes course in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Tabuena came out strong, birdieing two of the first three holes on the par-71 layout. He added two more birdies during the round but also dropped two bogeys, finishing with a 34-35 card for an even-par 213 total after 54 holes.

Though still seven strokes off the lead now held by Poom Saksansin, Tabuena moved into a share of 12th place and remained firmly in contention for a Top 5 finish. He trails fifth-running Gihwan Kim by only two strokes after the American posted a 72 for a three-round total of 211.

A strong finish on Sunday will be crucial, as the course continues to pose challenges at every turn.

Saksansin seized control with a 69 to reach a 206 total, one-stroke ahead of compatriot Sadom Kaewkanjana, who maintained his consistency with a third consecutive 69 for a 207 total.

Overnight leader Songgyu Yoo appeared steady with an even-par card through 15 holes but faltered with a disastrous triple-bogey 8 on the par-5 16th. He closed with a 74 and slipped to third at 209, three shots behind the leader.

With just 18 holes remaining, the final round promises a dramatic finish as contenders jostle for position and the coveted championship.