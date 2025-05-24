Pagdanganan battles tough conditions, slips to joint 10th after 74

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines prepares to play a shot on the thirteenth hole during the second round of the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 at Liberty National Golf Club on May 09, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines — What a difference a tee-time can make.

After setting the early pace with a sizzling four-under-par 68 in Thursday’s morning flight at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open, Bianca Pagdanganan struggled in the heat and tougher afternoon conditions on Friday (Saturday Manila time), limping with a two-over 74 that dropped her from co-leader to a share of 10th at the halfway mark of the $2.5-million LPGA Tour event in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Though just four shots off new solo leader Jenny Bae heading into the weekend play, Pagdanganan must mount a strong third-round response to reignite her bid for a long-awaited breakthrough on the LPGA Tour.

After a steady backside start at the El Camaleon Golf Club course — five straight pars to open her second round — Pagdanganan's momentum unraveled on the par-3 15th where she failed to save par.

The bogey was just the beginning of her afternoon grind. She missed several birdie chances on the next stretch before disaster struck at the par-4 No. 2, where she holed out with a triple-bogey 7 after a series of miscues.

Still, the big-hitting Filipina showed her trademark resilience. She bounced back immediately with a birdie on the par-4 3rd, then tamed the par-5 5th with another birdie before settling for pars over the final stretch.

She posted identical 37s for a two-day total of 142, tied for 10th with five others.

Teeing off in the more difficult afternoon wave, Pagdanganan battled through challenging conditions that played noticeably tougher than those in the morning groups. The greens became faster and harder to hold, and pin positions proved less accessible.

With shadows creeping across fairways and onshore breezes picking up, scoring became a grind for many of the late starters.

Despite the setback, there were positives. Pagdanganan’s putting improved significantly — the former Olympian took just 27 putts on Friday, four fewer than in the opening round — an encouraging sign as she looks ahead to moving day.

However, Pagdanganan struggled to find greens in regulation, missing nine in total, and will need to sharpen her iron play to keep pace with the tournament’s frontrunners.

The ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan’s ability to bounce back and stay within striking distance, especially after missing five cuts in her first six LPGA starts this season, underscores the fighting spirit that has made her one of the Philippines’ most promising golfing talents.

Meanwhile, compatriot and fellow Olympian Dottie Ardina failed to make the cut, finishing at five-over 149 after rounds of 74 and 75.

At the top of the leaderboard, rookie Jenny Bae birdied her last hole to put in a second consecutive 69 and grab the solo lead at six-under 138. Close behind are Miranda Wang, who vaulted into contention with a low-round 65, and Brianna Do, who turned in a 71 for matching 139s.

Jing Yan’s 68 moved her into a crowded tie for fourth at 140 alongside Jeongeun Lee5, Gabriela Ruffels, Hye Jin Choi, and Jenny Shin, setting up a compelling third-round battle for Sunday positioning.

Pagdanganan will look to capitalize on a potentially more favorable tee-time on Saturday to claw her way back into the title chase — and perhaps set herself up for a career-defining performance in the world’s premier ladies circuit.