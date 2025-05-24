Taduran outpoints Shigeoka to retain IBF minimumweight title in rematch

Pedro Taduran (right) hits the mitts during his open light workout.

MANILA, Philippines -- Still the champion.

Pedro Taduran successfully defended his International Boxing Federation minimumweight championship against Ginjiro Shigeoka, winning via split decision in their rematch Saturday at the INTEX Osaka in Japan.

Taduran needed all 12 rounds, and two of the three judges ultimately ruled in favor of the Filipino.

One judge scored the contest 115-113 for Taduran, while the other had it 115-113 for the hometown bet.

But the third judge ultimately ruled it 118-110 in favor of the defending champion.

Taduran kept a steady pace of pressure the whole match, completing combinations and keeping Shigeoka on his toes.

But the Japanese slugger also connected up close, targeting the body.

The aggressive Taduran, however, took control and did just enough to outpoint Shigeoka.

After the match, as the Filipino celebrated his win, Shigeoka was brought to the corner and looked in pain.

Later, a video feed showed him unconscious, and a few moments later, he had to be stretchered out of the ring.

Following a few seconds, Shigeoka wiped his face and showed consciousness.

Taduran now rose to a record of 18-4-1 (with 4 knockouts), while Shigeoka dropped to 11-2 (9 KOs).

Both of the Japanese's losses came against the Filipino slugger.

Last year, Taduran wrested the championship from Shigeoka via technical knockout.