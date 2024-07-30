^

Sports

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 11:11am
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

vuukle comment

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
Aira Villegas ably handled the gnawing pressure of being the first one from the Philippine Fighting Five to get into action,...
Sports
fbtw
Delgaco races against time, world&rsquo;s top rowers

Delgaco races against time, world’s top rowers

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
Rower Joanie Delgaco returns to the posh Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium Tuesday afternoon for the biggest race of...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio wants the one that got away

Petecio wants the one that got away

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
Though they broke through with medal feats in Tokyo, there’s yearning for Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

12 hours ago
Kevin Durant returned from injury to produce a shooting masterclass as the United States launched the defense of its Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic debut at age 58

Olympic debut at age 58

12 hours ago
Table tennis player Zeng Zhiying said her “dream came true” Saturday after making her Olympic debut aged 58, despite...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sabalenka returns from shoulder injury at Washington

Sabalenka returns from shoulder injury at Washington

4 hours ago
Two-time reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka returns to competition at this week's WTA Washington Open after...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic sinks Nadal at Olympics as Alcaraz moves on

Djokovic sinks Nadal at Olympics as Alcaraz moves on

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic crushed Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4 in their blockbuster Olympics clash on Monday night (Manila time) as the two...
Sports
fbtw
Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
There’s a saying that it’s a damper when rain falls on your parade but for the Philippine delegation of 12 athletes...
Sports
fbtw
No sweat, no problem for Iga

No sweat, no problem for Iga

12 hours ago
Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek underlined her status at the heavy favorite for women’s gold at the Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with