New Science museum to open in Pampanga

From left: Dr. Via Galban; Dr. Jessie Amin - Asst. Regional Director of DepEd Region 3; Dakota Lin – Director of Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation (PAEC); Gem Myka Sy-Lin - Director of PAEC; Yzl Cruz - Vice President of PAEC; Ann Francis Tan – Director of PAEC; Atty. Edgardo Pamintuan - Chairman of Clark Development Corporation; Vicky Vega-Cabigting - Vice Mayor of Angeles, Pampanga; Dr. Lawrence Li Tan - President / CEO of PAEC; Lorence Aurelio- VP Head of Central Leasing of Clark Cityfront Mall; Michael Bryan Vivo - Cluster General Manager of Clark Cityfront Mall; Jeremy Reynes - General Manager of Clark Cityfront Mall; Darleen Pineda - Deputy General Manager of Clark Cityfront Mall.

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a new educational retreat for the kids and the kids-at-heart?

A new Science-themed attraction will open in Clark CityFront, Pampanga.

The SciENSE Museum (Science Through Sense) offers an interactive way to explore science, combining education and fun for visitors of all ages. From the human body and outer space to the prehistoric world of dinosaurs, the museum aims to bring Science to life like never before.

According to the museum, the exhibits are designed to spark curiosity and make learning engaging. With life-sized displays and hands-on activities, SciENSE aims to provide a unique and memorable experience for families, students, and anyone eager to learn and discover.

The grand opening was attended by industry partners, brand collaborators, members of the media, business leaders, and representatives from Region 3 schools divisions. Leading the grand launching ceremony were Dr. Lawrence Li Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation (PAEC); Vicky Vega-Cabigting, Vice Mayor of Angeles City, Pampanga; Michael Bryan Vivo, Cluster General Manager of Clark CityFront Mall; Rhosel Quiambao, General Manager of Sirus Philippines; Dr. Jessie Amin, Assistant Regional Director for Region 3 of the Department of Education; and Atty. Edgardo Pamintuan, Chairman of Clark Development Corporation.

Located at the lower ground floor of Clark CityFront Mall in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, SciENSE is the latest project of PAEC, a leading developer of interactive attractions. It reflects the company’s mission to provide Filipinos with world-class educational and entertaining experiences.

Opening in December 1, the museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are P899 for walk-ins, with an online booking rate of P799.