Cebu Pacific catering services commits to 100% cage-free eggs by 2030

Airline companies whose inflight food is processed by Cebu Pacific Catering Services will now serve only 100% cage-free eggs on board their flights

MANILA, Philippines — Soon all eggs served at very high altitudes, meaning airplanes, will be 100% cage free, as leading airline catering provider Cebu Pacific Catering Services (CPCS) commits to source only 100% cage-free eggs across its operations by 2030.

This commitment aligns CPCS with a growing movement among international airline caterers to advance animal welfare standards in their supply chains.

This recent decision made by CPCS has won praise from Lever Foundation. A global non-governmental organization (NGO) with staff operating across Asia, Europe, North and Latin America, Lever Foundation works with leading companies to help upgrade their food sourcing for a more humane, safe and sustainable supply chain, focusing on upgraded animal protein and plant-based foods.

"Our commitment to sourcing 100% cage-free eggs by 2030 reflects CPCS's dedication to aligning with global sustainability standards while maintaining the highest quality in airline catering," said Sherwin B. Olivar, General Manager of CPCS.

He added: "This initiative represents an important step in our ongoing efforts to implement responsible sourcing practices that meet international standards."

CPCS is a joint venture between MacroAsia Corp., Cathay Pacific Catering Services of Hong Kong, and MGO Pacific Resources Corporation. It prepares over 2,000 meals daily for International flights at Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The company's commitment follows similar pledges by major airline caterers worldwide, including its partner Cathay Pacific Catering Services in Hong Kong, thus demonstrating a coordinated industry shift toward more responsible sourcing practices.

Food preparation by CPCS

"CPCS's full transition to cage-free eggs demonstrates its strong leadership in sustainability within the airline catering sector," said Robyn del Rosario, Sustainability Program Manager of Lever Foundation, which worked with the company on developing its new commitment. "Their decision will influence regional supply chains and show how international partnerships can drive positive change in the aviation services industry."

It directly supports cage-free egg production, in which hens are given the freedom to move in open indoor environments. This improves animal welfare and significantly lowers food safety risks compared to caged egg production.

Exhaustive research by the European Food Safety Authority has found that cage-free egg farms are up to 25 times less likely to be contaminated with key strains of salmonella than caged egg farms.

It is important to note that the production of caged eggs has been banned across Europe, as well as in the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Bhutan and parts of India, Australia and the United States.

An increasing number of consumers have also been leaving eggs off their plate as the best way to help laying hens.

RELATED: PAL's new desserts reflect love, pride for Filipino heritage