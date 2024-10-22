Palawan makes it to 'World's Best Islands' 2024 list, joins 3 others in 2025 shortlist

SENTOSA, Singapore — Popular tourist destination Palawan is among the 25 locations included on Travel + Leisure’s 2024 World's Best Islands list.

Palawan was on the 13th spot of the list and was ranked fifth for Best Island in Asia list, just topped by Maldives, Phu Quoc in Vietnam, Bali in Indonesia, and Koh Samui in Thailand.

Coincidentally, Maldives, Phu Quoc, and Bali topped the World's Best Islands list, joined in the Top 5 by Milos in Greece and Dominica.

Both lists were the results of over 186,000 Travel + Leisure readers rating islands' natural attractions and beaches, activities and sights, culinary scene, community and friendliness, and value for money.

Palawan is also being shortlisted for next year's World’s Best Awards alongside other top local destinations like Boracay, Mactan, and Panglao.

"This award will serve as an inspiration to tourism stakeholders of the rest of our Philippine destinations, encouraging them to promote sustainable tourism and showcase the Philippines' unparalleled natural beauty and hospitality," said Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco in a statement.

Marga Nograles, Chief Operating Officer of the country's Tourism Promotions Board, added the recognition is "a testament to Palawan's extraordinary beauty and the unwavering dedication of our people to delivering exceptional experiences."

RELATED: El Nido top picks, activities for Palawan island experience