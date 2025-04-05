Island hopping, where to eat, buy pasalubong in Alaminos

MANILA, Philippines — If you are looking for a different kind of family getaway this summer, Alaminos, Pangasinan, just might hit the spot for you.

Away from the maddening crowd that gathers in well-known tourist destinations in the country, Alaminos offers a perfect balance between relaxation and adventure.

With its scenic beauty and laid-back charm, it allows you to escape the city’s hustle and enjoy a rustic environment without venturing too far off the beaten track. And yet, because it is home to the Hundred Islands National Park, it invites you to explore the stunning attraction that has made it famous in more ways than one, as well as to savor delicious local dishes and pick up some precious souvenirs along the way.

Island hopping at Hundred Islands

There is no better place to go island hopping in than the Hundred Islands. Set sail on your island hopping adventure and stop by some of the 124 islands that make up the iconic destination.

Governor’s Island is one of your best bets, as it grants you the vantage point to enjoy panoramic views of the Hundred Islands.

Quezon Island is another top choice, being the perfect venue for a relaxing swim and a picnic.

For the more adventurous, Pilgrimage Island is the best island to visit. Not only does it give you the privilege of visiting the grotto. It also offers you the opportunity to try kayaking, snorkeling, or cliff diving.

Whether you’re hiking, swimming, or simply lounging on the beach, the Hundred Islands has something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t forget to snap some photos — this is an experience you won’t want to forget.

Delicious seafood

If you are looking forward to a truly satisfying seafood lunch while in Alaminos, there is Maxine by the Sea Restaurant to go to.

From your guided tour of the Hundred Islands, head back to the mainland for a delectable seafood lunch at the restaurant. Maxine by the Sea, which also has a lodge component to it to accommodate visitors coming to Alaminos, is Pangasinan’s premier oceanfront tourist destination.

Situated right on the edge of the mainland, the place opens up to a breathtaking view of the Hundred Islands, and its menu brims with fresh seafood and local delicacies you just might not find anywhere else.

Indulge in Maxine by the Sea’s signature Grilled Bangus (milkfish), served with a tangy dipping sauce that perfectly complements the smoky flavor of the fish, or try the Sinigang na Hipon (shrimp in sour tamarind broth), which is a perfect balance of savory and tart.

For a true taste of Alaminos, you need to try the restaurant’s Kilawing Isda (fish ceviche), made with the freshest catch of the day. Enjoy these coastal flavors while taking in breathtaking views of the ocean.

Photo by Pinoy Wise Blog courtesy of JDN Realty Group Enjoy delicious local food at Maxine by the Sea

Shopping for pasalubong

Whether you are gearing up for island-hopping with sunscreen, snacks, and drinks before embarking on your most awaited adventure, or picking up unique local items to bring home as pasalubong afterwards, Alaminos is ready.

With just one stop at Nepo Mart Alaminos, you can do both. From travel gear and essentials to unique local finds, you are covered journey truly begins here. The market also offers fresh local produce, snacks, and refreshing drinks to fuel your day.

But if you missed a stop here before your trip, you can always drop by before heading home. Discover thoughtful pasalubong items, such as handwoven pandan bags, banig mats, and finely crafted wooden goods — perfect for sharing the charm of Alaminos with loved ones.

Nepo Mart's wet market also offers handwoven baskets, local textiles, and dried fish, all at budget-friendly prices. Also make sure to pick up some suman (sticky rice cakes wrapped in banana leaves) and tamarind candies, both popular local treats.

In Alaminos, every moment is an invitation to create lasting memories. Whether you’re exploring the tranquil islands, indulging in the freshest seafood, shopping for souvenirs, or simply enjoying the town’s warm, welcoming atmosphere, Alaminos has a way of making every experience special.

The vacation wraps up, but the unforgettable moments from Alaminos remain.

