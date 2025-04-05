Telcos partner for strong connectivity at Cebu festival

MANILA, Philippines — Important annual cultural events, such as fiestas and festivals, need strong digital connection to stage a successful run.

Logistics require a fast, clear and strong communication network among the organizers and production crew to be able to coordinate — and pull of — simultaneous public activities that are going on every day.

With this in mind, PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) take it upon themselves to continuously support local cultural events nationwide. Among its past efforts was to lend support to the 11th year celebration of Cebu’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. Organized by the Provincial Government of Cebu, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 is also known as the Festival of Festivals.

“We give our all-out support, especially during significant cultural events, such as the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. Our enhanced network technologies not only enable the festival’s operations but also allow attendees to share their experiences in real-time. These efforts also bolster the provincial government’s thrust to propel Cebu’s economic goals and further promote Cebu’s rich cultural heritage,” said George Carmelo Clemente, Head of PLDT Home Sales for Visayas and Mindanao.

To boost network quality, the telcom giants enhanced connectivity along the festival's designated routes for the duration of the event, ensuring seamless connection. This includes the deployment of Multiple-Element on Wheels (MEOW) to significantly boost signal strength and expand capacity, anticipating the increased voice and data traffic due to the influx of festival-goers, participants, and organizers.

PLDT also provided comprehensive logistical and merchandising support, including buntings, tents, festival banners, blimps, and sales booths. Dedicated fixed connectivity lines were provided to the provincial government’s event command center, VIP area and for their seamless livestream of street dances and the showdown of ritual dance performances by the different participating component cities and municipalities.

News organizations have also been provided with WiFi to ensure smooth coverage of the vibrant festivities. Additionally, WiFi devices were also awarded to the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen.

The impact of the telcos' support extended beyond the festival grounds, as shared by local business owner Marian Prangos, 42, from Lapu-Lapu City.

“We always ensure to be present during major events or festivals, like the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, as this is a great opportunity to have more customers try our food stall. A stable mobile signal is also what we need wherever we set up our stall, for better coordination and operations. We thank Smart for its reliable connectivity which is very helpful for our online payment transactions,” Prangos said.

The PLDT group’s support for local festivals like Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is aligned with its commitment to deliver leveled-up customer experience across the country. Smart's mobile network, recently recognized for delivering the Philippines' Best 5G Coverage Experience according to the latest report by independent analytics firm Opensignal, covers 97% of the material population, supported by PLDT’s most extensive fiber infrastructure.

This is also aligned with the PLDT Group’s endeavors to narrow the digital divide, provide connectivity to all, and achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) particularly SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. These also reinforce the group’s support for the government's overall digitalization thrust.

